TBAL Rolls Out 400th Apache Fuselage From Hyderabad Facility

Discover how Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited's Hyderabad facility has achieved a significant milestone by rolling out the 400th AH-64E Apache helicopter fuselage, bolstering India's position in global defence manufacturing.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has produced its 400th AH-64E Apache helicopter fuselage in Hyderabad.

TBAL is a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), established in 2016.

These Indian-made fuselages are supplied globally, including to the US Army and the Indian Army.

The milestone underscores India's growing maturity in aerospace manufacturing and its integration into global defence supply chains.

TBAL employs over 750 engineers and technicians, utilising advanced robotics for production.

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has successfully rolled out the 400th fuselage for the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

TBAL is a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

India's Growing Role In Global Defence Manufacturing

These fuselages are manufactured in India and integrated into final aircraft supplied worldwide, including to the US Army, as well as the six Apaches delivered to the Indian Army in 2025, said the statement by TBAL. The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apaches.

"Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), has successfully rolled out the 400th fuselage for the AH-64E Apache, the world's most advanced and proven attack helicopter, from its 52,000 sqm state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad," it said.

Established in 2016, TBAL employs more than 750 engineers and technicians who leverage advanced robotics, automation and aerospace manufacturing technologies to produce fuselage aerostructures for the Apache helicopter, the statement said. This manufacturing capability underscores both the maturity of India's aerospace ecosystem and its integration into global defence supply chains, TBAL added.

With approximately 1,300 Apache aircraft currently in operation with 19 countries and counting, TBAL's milestone highlights India's growing role in supporting one of the world's most iconic rotorcraft platforms, it said.