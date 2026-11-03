India's S&T Scoreboard: Tamil Nadu Leads In Research And Patents

Niti Aayog's new India Science and Technology Scoreboard reveals Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra as leading states in research publications and patent applications, providing crucial data for evidence-based policymaking and fostering competitive federalism in S&T.

Key Points Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra emerged as the top three states in research publications on Niti Aayog's India S&T Scoreboard launched on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu also leads in patent applications, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The India S&T Scoreboard is an interactive platform designed to help states identify strengths, address gaps, and formulate better science and technology policies.

The scoreboard integrates data on the S&T ecosystem, research outputs, quality indicators, and collaboration across academia, government R&D labs, and industry.

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra emerged as the top three states in research publications on Niti Aayog's India Science and Technology (S&T) Scoreboard launched on Tuesday.

In terms of patent applications filed, Tamil Nadu remained at the top, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.

While Tamil Nadu has 44,611 research publications in 2024-25, Uttar Pradesh recorded 29,298 and Maharashtra 28,947.

Understanding The S&T Scoreboard Initiative

Releasing the 'India S&T Scoreboard' report, Niti Aayog vice chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said India's further progress in science and technology requires a more active role by states.

Lahiri said guided by the principle of cooperative and competitive federalism, the scoreboard will help states identify their strengths and gaps, learn from one another, and design better programmes and policies in science and technology.

He urged all states and Union Territories to make full use of the platform.

Addressing Data Fragmentation In Research And Innovation

Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog member (S&T) Abhay Karandikar emphasised that sound policy in science and technology must rest on reliable and comparable evidence.

Karandikar observed that data on research and innovation has so far remained fragmented across multiple sources, making it difficult for states to assess where they stand.

The scoreboard addresses this gap by bringing ecosystem, publication and patent data together on a single interactive dashboard, with trends over years, so that states can track their progress over time, he added.

Comprehensive Insights For State-Level S&T Policy

Developed as a key Niti Aayog initiative, the scoreboard is an interactive platform that provides an integrated se se view of the science & technology landscape of Indian states and UTs.

It has been designed to facilitate evidence-based policymaking and benchmarking across states/ UTs.

Department of Science and Technology Secretary Umesh V Waghmare noted that the scoreboard adds a valuable state-level picture to the national evidence base on science and technology, and highlighted the role of state S&T Councils and state universities in widening India's research base.

The scoreboard brings together data on the S&T ecosystem, including higher education institutions, R&D institutions, deep tech startups, and incubators, along with S&T outputs like research publications and patents.

Going beyond the volume of output, it presents indicators of research quality, impact, collaboration and open access across priority research areas and three sectors, namely Academia, Government R&D Labs and Industry. It also enables side by side comparison of states/ UTs and provides detailed state profiles, including state policies and best practices.