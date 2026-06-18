Tamil Nadu Debt Nearly Doubles to ₹10 Trillion in Five Years

A new white paper released by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government reveals that Tamil Nadu's direct debt has nearly doubled to an alarming ₹10 trillion in the past five years, exposing significant fiscal strain and a substantial debt burden on every citizen.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay lights the ceremonial lamp as he inaugurates the training for Members of the Legislative Assembly of the 17th Legislative Assembly, in Chennai, June 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu's direct debt has almost doubled to ₹10 trillion in the last five years, with total financial liabilities, including off-budget borrowings and guarantees, reaching ₹13.8 trillion.

The white paper reveals that each child born in Tamil Nadu carries a debt burden of ₹1.29 lakh, a figure significantly higher than in peer-group states.

The state's revenue deficit surged to ₹78,324 crore, and the annual interest bill is projected to grow to ₹67,050 crore by 2025-26, consuming a substantial portion of total revenue receipts.

Committed expenditure (salaries, pensions, interest) now accounts for 64 per cent of revenue receipts, exceeding the sub-50 per cent level maintained by comparable states.

The fiscal deficit has consistently remained above the 3 per cent ceiling, reaching 3.77 per cent (₹1.33 trillion) in 2025-26, marking the highest absolute deficit on record.

Tamil Nadu's direct debt has almost doubled from ₹5.13 trillion to around ₹10 trillion in the past five years, while overall financial liabilities, including off-budget borrowings, guarantees and other liabilities, have touched ₹13.8 trillion, according to a white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances released by the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on Tuesday.

Soon after taking over as the chief minister, TVK founder leader C Joseph Vijay had assured that his government would release a white paper on the state finances.

Alarming Debt Burden on Citizens

According to the report, every child in Tamil Nadu is born with a debt burden of ₹1.29 lakh, much higher than in peer-group states.

In the past five years, the state’s revenue deficit increased to ₹78,324 crore from ₹46,538 crore in 2021-22.

"This is a new high, not seen so far. In the last five years, Tamil Nadu added ₹4.87 trillion in new debt; this is higher than the debt added in the last 60 years," said Finance Minister N Marie Wilson while releasing the white paper.

The debt grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3 per cent -- faster than nominal gross state domestic product (GSDP) in most years during the period.

"The state's outstanding debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 28.3 per cent. This compares with Gujarat at 17.6 per cent, Maharashtra at 19.7 per cent, and Karnataka at 23.4 per cent," he added.

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Escalating Interest Payments and Fiscal Deficit

The white paper highlighted that the annual interest bill grew 61 per cent to ₹67,050 crore in 2025-26 from ₹41,564 crore in 2021-22.

"Interest now consumes approximately 22.8 per cent of total revenue receipts and over 34.8 per cent of the state’s own tax revenue -- nearly one rupee in every four rupees of revenue is committed before any allocation decision is made," Wilson said.

Total revenue receipts fell from about 10 per cent of GSDP in 2021-22 to 8.32 per cent in 2025-26, and the state’s own tax revenue-to-GSDP ratio declined from 5.93 per cent to 5.45 per cent -- the lowest in the state’s history.

Tamil Nadu’s interest burden is the highest among its peers, close to twice that of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The interest payments-to-capital expenditure ratio in 2025-26 stood at about 1.32:1. The state now spends more on servicing past borrowings than on building assets for the future.

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Comparative Fiscal Health and Future Outlook

In 2025-26, Tamil Nadu’s revenue deficit was roughly 2.5 times that of Karnataka or Maharashtra, while Gujarat ran a surplus.

Committed expenditure -- salaries, pensions and interest payments -- rose from ₹1.25 trillion to ₹1.89 trillion, lifting its share of revenue receipts from about 60 per cent to 64 per cent, well above the sub-50 per cent level maintained by peer-group states.

Outstanding government guarantees rose nearly threefold, from ₹65,659 crore at the beginning of April 2021 to ₹1.79 trillion by March 2026 (about 5.1 per cent of GSDP, up from 3.7 per cent in 2021).

The fiscal deficit remained above the 3 per cent fiscal responsibility ceiling in every year during the period, reaching 3.77 per cent (₹1.33 trillion) in 2025-26 -- the highest absolute deficit on record.

"State’s own tax revenue is projected to grow by 19 per cent to ₹2.29 trillion, whereas a realistic business-as-usual growth of about 8 per cent implies roughly Rs 2.08 trillion. Taking an optimistic growth rate of 12 per cent, there is an over-projection of about ₹14,000 crore," the report said.

On the expenditure side, the estimates omit major recurring items, notably around Rs 16,000 crore of annual loss funding to the power distribution utility Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) and ₹11,800 crore a year towards regulatory assets ordered by the Supreme Court, leaving revenue expenditure underprovided by about ₹27,800 crore.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff