News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Talks of stake sale 'untrue', 'baseless': Vedanta

Talks of stake sale 'untrue', 'baseless': Vedanta

Source: PTI
March 23, 2023 14:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday termed any talks of sale in oil-to-metals conglomerate as "untrue and baseless."

Vedanta

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

This comes in the wake of news report which said that mining mogul Anil Agarwal is contemplating a stake sale in Vedanta as a last-resort option and is examining the possibility of selling less than 5 per cent of the company.

According to company's spokesperson, "Any talk of stake sale in Vedanta Ltd is untrue and baseless."

 

The media report said that stake sale in Vedanta is a last resort for Agarwal and will only be considered if other fundraising options fail.

Vedanta Resources which is a majority shareholder of Vedanta Ltd has been looking to reduce its debt through the sale of its zinc assets for a cash consideration of  $2,981 million to Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL).

However, the government which holds  29.54 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc has sternly opposed this move.

Vedanta holds 64.92 per cent of the equity share capital of HZL.

Vedanta Resources had earlier said that it has enough means to meet debt repayment liabilities in the coming quarters as it looked to assuage investor concerns around its financial position.

In a statement, the firm, which is the majority owner of Mumbai-listed mining and oil and gas company Vedanta Ltd, had said it is in the advanced stage of finalisation to tie up $1.75 billion through a combination of syndicate loan and bilateral bank facilities.

Vedanta Resources had said it has pre-paid all of its debt that was due for repayment till March 2023, deleveraging by $2 billion in the past 11 months.

Further, it is confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June 2023.

Vedanta Resources had recently said that it has fully repaid 250 million dollar in loans it had taken from Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
RIL hits 52-week low. Should investors worry?
RIL hits 52-week low. Should investors worry?
Secret recipe of ITC's mega success
Secret recipe of ITC's mega success
'Markets Won't Enter Bear Territory'
'Markets Won't Enter Bear Territory'
Internet curbs now limited to 2 Punjab districts
Internet curbs now limited to 2 Punjab districts
'Shubman Gill can be future leader for Gujarat Titans'
'Shubman Gill can be future leader for Gujarat Titans'
Swiss Open: Sindhu, Prannoy march into pre-quarters
Swiss Open: Sindhu, Prannoy march into pre-quarters
'Interestingly, judge awarded him maximum punishment'
'Interestingly, judge awarded him maximum punishment'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Fund managers expect the market to tread sideways

Fund managers expect the market to tread sideways

IPO filings halve as outlook worsens

IPO filings halve as outlook worsens

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances