Symbiotec Pharmalab shares end over 11% higher after flat debut

Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd, a leading pharma and biotech company, experienced a volatile market debut, initially listing lower before rebounding strongly, following its highly oversubscribed initial public offering.

Photograph: Courtesy, Symbiotec Pharmalab

Key Points Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd shares, after a muted start, closed over 11 per cent higher than their issue price of Rs 988 on their market debut.

The stock listed at Rs 978.20 on the BSE, a slight dip from the issue price, but later surged to Rs 1,173.80 before settling at Rs 1,095.95.

On the NSE, the shares listed at par with the issue price of Rs 988 and ended at Rs 1,097.70, marking an 11.10 per cent premium.

The company's initial public offering was subscribed 71.26 times, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an Offer For Sale of Rs 1,607 crore.

Indore-based Symbiotec Pharmalab is a global leader in corticosteroid and steroidal hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Shares of pharma and biotech company Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd on Tuesday made a muted market debut earlier in the day but bounced back later and ended over 11 per cent higher against the issue price of Rs 988.

The stock started trading at Rs 978.20, down 0.99 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. However, later in the day, shares of the firm recovered the early lost ground and jumped 18.80 per cent to Rs 1,173.80. The stock ended at Rs 1,095.95, up 10.92 per cent.

Market Performance and IPO Details

At the NSE, the stock listed at par with the issue price at Rs 988. Later, it ended at Rs 1,097.70, a premium of 11.10 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 7,042.15 crore.

The initial public offering of Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd was subscribed 71.26 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 150 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) component amounting to Rs 1,607 crore.

The company's IPO price band was Rs 938-988 per equity share.

Company Profile and Future Plans

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for debt payment and general corporate purposes.

Indore-based Symbiotec is a research and development-driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with capabilities across three platforms -- organic chemistry, biotechnology, and complex injectables.

It's a global leader in corticosteroid and steroidal hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).