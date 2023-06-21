News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sylvester daCunha, creator of iconic 'Amul girl' campaign, passes away

Sylvester daCunha, creator of iconic 'Amul girl' campaign, passes away

Source: PTI
June 21, 2023 23:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Advertising industry veteran Sylvester daCunha, the creator of the iconic 'Amul Girl' campaign that started in the 1960s, has died, the Gujarat-based milk cooperative that owns the dairy brand said on Wednesday.

"Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, chairman of daCunha Communications last night (Tuesday) at Mumbai," said Jayen Mehta, managing director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

 

Sylvester daCunha conceived the 'Utterly Butterly' campaign for Amul, the brand owned by GCMMF, in 1966 which introduced the 'Amul Girl' to the world which continues even today.

Rahul daCunha, Sylvester daCunha's son, is now at the helm of the advertising agency started by his father.

Tributes for Sylvester daCunha poured in with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalling that Amul's iconic leader V Kurien had acknowledged his creative genius.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien termed Sylvester daCunha as an advertising legend in a condolence message shared on the microblogging site Twitter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?
Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?
How India Plans To Become An Semiconductor Giant
How India Plans To Become An Semiconductor Giant
'Next 10-20 years will be India's golden years'
'Next 10-20 years will be India's golden years'
Biden won't 'lecture' Modi on human rights: US NSA
Biden won't 'lecture' Modi on human rights: US NSA
Modi in Washington; to receive grand welcome at WH
Modi in Washington; to receive grand welcome at WH
Will wrestlers get permission to train in US?
Will wrestlers get permission to train in US?
UEFA ban Mourinho for abusing referee
UEFA ban Mourinho for abusing referee

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What Went Wrong For Cyrus Mistry At Tatas

What Went Wrong For Cyrus Mistry At Tatas

'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'

'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances