Swiggy's Q1 Net Loss Shrinks 34% Amidst Strong Revenue Growth

Food and grocery delivery major Swiggy has announced a significant reduction in its first-quarter net loss, which narrowed by 34 per cent, alongside a robust 37 per cent surge in revenue, driven by strategic investments and improved unit economics, including achieving quick commerce break-even.

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Key Points Swiggy's Q1 net loss narrowed by 34 per cent year-on-year to approximately Rs 791 crore, demonstrating improved financial performance.

Revenue from operations saw a substantial 37 per cent increase, reaching Rs 6,812 crore in the June quarter.

The company achieved its target of contribution margin break-even in quick commerce (Instamart) by the June quarter, prioritising unit economics over headline growth.

Gross order value grew 40 per cent to Rs 7,907 crore, with monthly transacting users rising 17.8 per cent to 19.2 million.

Swiggy's affordable-meals app, Toing, is now available in 50 cities, aiming to attract the next 100 million users to food delivery through affordability.

Swiggy's first-quarter net loss stood at Rs 791 crore, narrowing 34 per cent from Rs 1,197 crore a year earlier.

The Bengaluru-based food and grocery delivery company had posted a loss of Rs 800 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 6,812 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 4,961 crore.

The company continued to invest in Instamart.

Total expenses rose slower than revenue, helping narrow its quarterly loss.

Financial Performance and Strategic Focus

Total expenses rose to Rs 7,813 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 6,244 crore a year earlier and Rs 7,448 crore in the last quarter.

In its Q1FY27 shareholder letter, Cofounder and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sriharsha Majety said Swiggy achieved its target of reaching contribution margin break-even in quick commerce by the June quarter.

Despite intensifying competition, the company prioritised improving unit economics over "fleeting headline growth".

He said the milestone marked "a pivotal transition", with growth increasingly serving as a driver of profitability rather than a tradeoff against it.

Gross order value rose 40 per cent to Rs 7,907 crore, and the company expanded its network to 1,171 dark stores across 131 cities.

Food-delivery gross order value grew 17.4 per cent from a year earlier, after adjusting for restaurant-driven cancellations linked to LPG supplies.

Monthly transacting users rose 17.8 per cent to 19.2 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 3.1 per cent of gross order value, benefiting from operating leverage.

Expanding Reach and Affordability Initiatives

He said affordability remains the biggest lever to bring the next 100 million users to food delivery.

Swiggy's standalone affordable-meals app, Toing, is now available in 50 cities, with early indicators showing incremental category growth and economies of scale for restaurants.

Swiggy's out-of-home consumption business maintained its profitability trajectory in the June quarter.

Dineout's gross order value rose 44.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,529 crore, with 59,000 average monthly active restaurant partners. Adjusted Ebitda margin expanded to 0.9 per cent.