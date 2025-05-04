HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Swiggy expands 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt' to over 500 cities

Swiggy expands 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt' to over 500 cities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 04, 2025 03:20 IST

x

Swiggy on Friday said its 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt', which was launched in October last year, is now operational in more than 500 cities across the country.

Swiggy

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Presently, at least one in every 10 food delivery orders delivered by Swiggy are delivered using the 'Bolt' service.

 

The offering is now available in over 500 cities across India.

Swiggy's scaling up of 'Bolt' comes at a time when its rival Eternal, formerly Zomato, has announced shutting down of the 'Zomato Quick' offering, stating it is not seeing the path to profitability without compromising on customer experience, observing that the current restaurant density and kitchen infrastructure is not set up for delivering orders in 10 minutes, leading to inconsistent customer experience.

Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said, "Bolt fits into the way people live today. You're hungry, you want something now, and you don't want to compromise.

"We built Bolt for that moment. Seeing it scale to 500-plus cities in just a few months has been incredible. And this is just the beginning."

'Bolt' focuses on restaurants in a 2-km radius of the customer and dishes with minimal preparation time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

In Pix: The Stunning Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2!
In Pix: The Stunning Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2!
Securities market fraud: How to avoid being misled
Securities market fraud: How to avoid being misled
Are The Rich Paying Less Tax?
Are The Rich Paying Less Tax?
Why This Banker Didn't Get Promoted!
Why This Banker Didn't Get Promoted!
The little-known BluSmart founder
The little-known BluSmart founder

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Mumbai Bullet Train Station coming soon! Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects station at BKC3:00

Mumbai Bullet Train Station coming soon! Ashwini Vaishnaw...

Tourists visit Dal Lake, enjoy scenic beauty of Srinagar2:14

Tourists visit Dal Lake, enjoy scenic beauty of Srinagar

Navya Naveli Nanda spotted in Bandra0:30

Navya Naveli Nanda spotted in Bandra

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD