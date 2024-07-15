News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Swiggy announces 5th ESOP liquidity programme worth $65 mn

Swiggy announces 5th ESOP liquidity programme worth $65 mn

Source: PTI
July 15, 2024 20:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Monday said it has announced its fifth ESOP liquidity programme giving options to employees across levels and functions to receive liquidity of up to $65 million (over Rs 540 crore).

Cars

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Tis is the fifth liquidity event for Swiggy since 2018, and the third consecutive event after July 2022 and 2023, the company said in a statement.

 

"So far, the company has cumulatively enabled over Rs 1,000 crore of ESOPs liquidity over the five events, benefitting over 3,200 employees," it said.

Girish Menon, Swiggy hHead of HR, said the latest ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) event is an acknowledgement of the contributions of the employees and the company's commitment to sharing its success and growth with them as Swiggy approaches the milestone of a decade of operations.

"Employees owning shares of their company creates alignment of incentives and a sharp focus on collaborative excellence, which is a virtuous cycle that we believe in and espouse," Menon said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dear Prime Minister Modi....
Dear Prime Minister Modi....
India's Economic Reality And The Hype
India's Economic Reality And The Hype
Revealed: The Lives PSU Bankers Lead
Revealed: The Lives PSU Bankers Lead
Gill bags Silver Medal at ISSF Junior World Cup
Gill bags Silver Medal at ISSF Junior World Cup
Kerala man rescued from hospital lift after 2 days
Kerala man rescued from hospital lift after 2 days
Uddhav was betrayed, Modi not my...: Shankaracharya
Uddhav was betrayed, Modi not my...: Shankaracharya
Grand homecoming for Hardik Pandya in Vadodara
Grand homecoming for Hardik Pandya in Vadodara

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why Brands Are Slurping Over Ro-Ko

Why Brands Are Slurping Over Ro-Ko

How To Curb Speculation In F&Os

How To Curb Speculation In F&Os

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances