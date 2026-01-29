HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India's economy projected to grow at 6.8 to 7.2% in FY27: Economic Survey

India's economy projected to grow at 6.8 to 7.2% in FY27: Economic Survey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 12:54 IST

x

The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism.

Growth

Photograph: Babu/Reuters

The Economic Survey on Thursday projected the GDP  growth in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in 2026-27, a tad lower than 7.4 per cent estimated in the current fiscal.

"The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism," said the pre-Budget document tabled in the Lok Sabha.

 

The growth projection has taken into consideration the cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years that appear to have lifted the economy's medium-term growth potential closer to 7 per cent.

"With domestic drivers playing a dominant role and macroeconomic stability well anchored, the balance of risks around growth remains broadly even," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

FY27 GDP Lok Sabha India

RELATED STORIES

'Increased Industrialisation Will Lead To More Jobs'
'Increased Industrialisation Will Lead To More Jobs'
Budget 2026: Next 5 Reforms Needed To Boost Growth
Budget 2026: Next 5 Reforms Needed To Boost Growth
Budget 2026: The Industry Wishlist...
Budget 2026: The Industry Wishlist...
India's Top 20 Startups Corner Funding
India's Top 20 Startups Corner Funding
Duty hikes to dent cigarette volumes by 6-8% in FY27
Duty hikes to dent cigarette volumes by 6-8% in FY27

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares Emotional Account2:19

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares...

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

Mortal remains of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar taken from Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati1:10

Mortal remains of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar taken...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO