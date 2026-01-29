India's economy projected to grow at 6.8 to 7.2% in FY27: Economic Survey

The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism.

The Economic Survey on Thursday projected the GDP growth in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in 2026-27, a tad lower than 7.4 per cent estimated in the current fiscal.

"The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism," said the pre-Budget document tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The growth projection has taken into consideration the cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years that appear to have lifted the economy's medium-term growth potential closer to 7 per cent.

"With domestic drivers playing a dominant role and macroeconomic stability well anchored, the balance of risks around growth remains broadly even," it said.