The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to overhaul its mandatory front-of-pack nutrition labelling guidelines within 10 weeks, demanding a more comprehensive and consumer-friendly approach to food warnings.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points The Supreme Court has mandated FSSAI to release a revised draft of front-of-pack nutrition labelling (FoPNL) guidelines within 10 weeks, by February 4.

The revised norms must consider total sugar, saturated fat, and salt, not just added amounts, and use separate, prominent warning labels for each nutrient of concern.

Warning hexagons on packaging must be proportionate to the principal display panel, occupying at least 4-5 per cent, with easily readable font sizes.

FSSAI must provide a clear list of exempted products with justification and monitor product reformulation to prevent manufacturers from bypassing warnings.

A 365-day transition period for food business operators (FBOs) to adopt the new FoPNL norms has been accepted, but FSSAI must set sub-deadlines and prevent misuse.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to release a revised draft of mandatory front-of-pack nutrition labelling (FoPNL) guidelines within 10 weeks.

A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said the proposed framework suggested by FSSAI was lacking on several fronts and, therefore, would not be adopted.

In the revised draft that must be released by February 4, the court has directed FSSAI to recalculate the threshold level of each nutrient of concern.

Revised Guidelines and Warning Labels

The Bench said the FoPNL guidelines, based on the 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians, shall not be used.

For example, under the revised FoPNL guidelines, the FSSAI will have to consider total sugar, saturated fat, and salt in packaged food, instead of relying only on added sugar, fat, and salt.

Additionally, the two-judge bench also directed that the new norms will use separate warning labels for each nutrient of concern.

"The FSSAI shall ensure that each hexagon in the FoPNL carries a standardised pictorial representation of the nutrient-of-concern, together with the corresponding words "High Fat", "High Sugar" or "High Salt", as the case may be," it said.

The size of each warning hexagon must be proportionate to the principal display panel of the package, with each occupying at least 4-5 per cent of the panel, unless there are explicit reasons for departing from this requirement. FSSAI must also prescribe a font size that makes the warnings prominent and easily readable under normal conditions of purchase.

The SC also directed that exempted food products be identified through a comprehensive list, with sufficient clarity and justification.

Products that ought to carry warnings should not be allowed to escape the framework through exemptions, the court said. It cautioned that FSSAI must closely monitor product reformulation once the regulations take effect and amend existing rules if manufacturers use artificial preservatives or additives to bypass the warning labels.

Transition Period and Implementation

In an earlier hearing in this case, the FSSAI told the court that it could finalise the draft regulations within about four months of the November 26 judgment and bring them into force as soon as possible.

The court accepted the FSSAI's proposal to give food business operators (FBOs) a 365-day transition period from the date the regulations are notified to shift to mandatory FoPNL.

The period will be treated as a voluntary implementation period, allowing companies time to use existing packaging material and avoid commercial hardship.

While agreeing to the one-year transition window from the date of notification of the new FoPNL norms, the court cautioned against misusing this time and said FSSAI should set sub-deadlines for different stages, and monitor whether food businesses are meeting them.

The FSSAI must also prevent companies from printing or distributing large quantities of packaging without warning labels, or ramping up production of unlabelled products to keep them in the market beyond the transition period, the top court said. In addition, the food regulator must draw up a clear plan to phase out products already manufactured without labels and prevent excessive production of such goods during the transition period.

"While we are, in principle, in agreement that the proposed transition period is reasonable, we are conscious of the laxity that may be shown, and the mischief that may be played, during the said period," the judgment said.

No further extension should ordinarily be granted, and non-compliant FBOs must be dealt with strictly in accordance with law, the court said.

Broader Impact and Industry Reaction

In addition to the FoPNL norms, the judgment also directed the Union government to ensure strict implementation of existing regulations on safe food and balanced diets in schools.

School curricula should include changes to improve nutritional awareness, alongside practical learning through interactive workshops and extra-curricular activities, the court said. An executive from an FMCG firm said it may come down to FSSAI opting for the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management's view on FoPNL, which could be better than the earlier ones.

Piruz Khambatta, group chairman, Rasna, said he welcomes the order. "The industry needs to have FoPNL but it cannot be based on any cut paste model used in other markets.

"We need a science-based threshold developed for India and also Indian culinary requirements and it needs to be on a per serving basis.

"The industry is fully prepared to co-operate with the new guidelines.

"Consumers have the right to know what is inside the pack," he said.

"The Supreme Court's order is a significant step towards ensuring a scientifically balanced and practical FoPNL framework. All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has never opposed consumer awareness.

"Our concern has always been the disproportionate impact of aggressive warning-label regulations on India's domestic MSMEs and traditional trade," Dhairyashil B Patil, national president, AICPDF, said in a release.

Welcoming the top court's decision on FoPNL, Kajal Debnath, chief regulatory officer at DFM Food and the North zone chairman of the All India Food Processors Association, said they looked forward to working with the FSSAI on developing regulations on the per-serve approach.