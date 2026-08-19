Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe into ED Allegations Against Former Indiabulls Housing Finance Promoter

The Supreme Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe all six financial irregularity allegations by the Enforcement Directorate against former Indiabulls Housing Finance chairperson Sameer Gehlaut and associated corporate groups, following the court's strong criticism of investigative agencies' slow progress.
Key Points
- The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to investigate all six allegations of financial irregularities against former Indiabulls Housing Finance chairperson Sameer Gehlaut and five corporate groups.
- The SC also ordered the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and CBI to submit fresh investigation status reports, expressing concern over previous delays.
- One key allegation involves a Rs 1,574 crore transaction, for which the CBI has sought permission from a Special Court under the PMLA to conduct further probe.
- The court had previously criticised the CBI and EOW for their 'highly questionable' conduct and lack of progress, warning of summoning agency heads.
- The case originated from a petition by Citizens Whistle Blower Forum seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into allegations of fund diversion and corporate irregularities.
The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine all six allegations of financial irregularities levelled by the Enforcement Directorate against Sameer Gehlaut, former chairperson of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL), and five corporate groups. A Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also directed the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the CBI to place fresh investigation status reports before it.
Court's Criticism and Directives
Five of the six allegations had previously been examined by the EOW.
The sixth concerns a transaction of around Rs 1,574 crore, for which the CBI has sought permission from the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Mumbai, to conduct a further probe.
The SC directed the Special Judge to decide the CBI’s application within two weeks.
The directions came against the backdrop of the court’s repeated criticism of investigating agencies for failing to make meaningful progress in the case.
At an earlier hearing, the Bench had questioned what the CBI had done between January and July and expressed concern that the agencies had failed to keep the court informed about the probe.
The court had then described the conduct of the CBI and EOW as "highly questionable" and warned that it could summon the heads of the two agencies over their failure to file status reports.
The Bench refrained from doing so after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju assured it that the agencies would take necessary steps and submit their reports.
Background of the Case
The case stems from a petition filed by Citizens Whistle Blower Forum seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team probe into allegations including diversion and round-tripping of funds, corporate irregularities and violations of company law involving Indiabulls, its promoter and associated entities.
The SC had last year also questioned the approach of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the CBI towards the allegations.
The Bench had criticised what it perceived as reluctance on the part of Sebi to investigate despite asserting jurisdiction over attached properties.
The court had also questioned the CBI’s "cool attitude" towards allegations involving public money, noting that the agency had not registered a predicate offence FIR or taken sufficiently firm steps in the matter.
The Bench had separately sought an explanation over the Ministry of Corporate Affairs allegedly compounding nearly 100 violations within two days, questioning why the circumstances did not warrant closer scrutiny.
The petitioner had sought constitution of an SIT comprising officials from Sebi, CBI, ED and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).
Raju had earlier informed the court that steps had been initiated before the magistrate and the EOW under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, while assuring that the CBI Director would coordinate with senior officials of the agencies involved.
Sammaan Capital's Statement
Commenting on the development, Sammaan Capital said, "There are no allegations against Sammaan Capital. SC has asked CBI to probe into allegations against ex-promoter.
"ED has stated very clearly that Sammaan Capital is victim.
"There is an FIR which CBI will be probing against erstwhile promoter, and Sammaan Capital is not an accused but a victim."
Sammaan Capital Limited has had no connection whatsoever with its erstwhile promoter, Sameer Gehlaut, the company said, and added that today it operates under an entirely new promoter — International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign-linked investor, which has invested $1 billion, one of the largest FDIs in the Indian NBFC sector, and now controls the company’s board.
"A clear distinction between Sammaan Capital and Mr. Gehlaut has, post IHC's investment and becoming the promoter, been firmly established and acknowledged by the Supreme Court," it stated.
Not an accused in PIL-linked probe: Sammaan Capital
Sammaan Capital on Tuesday said it was not an accused in any investigation arising from allegations made in a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning its erstwhile promoter Sameer Gehlaut.
In a stock exchange filing, it said the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, in a status report filed on August 11, stated that Sammaan Capital had received back all money related to loans extended to five borrower groups named in the PIL.
“The Central Bureau of Investigation has been asked to probe allegations against the erstwhile promoter. Sammaan Capital is not an accused but a ‘victim’,” the company’s advocate Nalin Kohli said after the hearing.
The FIR names Gehlaut, the erstwhile promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance, along with DLF Group, Vatika Group, Americorp Group, Chordia Group and Reliance ADAG Group.
Sammaan Capital was not named as an accused and was instead treated as a “victim” of the alleged quid pro quo arrangements, if any, between the borrower groups and Gehlaut and his promoter entities, the lender said.
According to Sammaan Capital, investigations by the EOW and CBI found that loans extended to the five borrower groups were repaid with interest and the accounts were closed.
The company said there was no indication of wrongdoing in these transactions.
“Broadly, it has been held that whatever loans were given by Sammaan Capital were duly received, interest was paid, which means the company received more than the principal amount, and those loans are now closed.
"There is no indication of any wrongdoing. The company is professionally run.
"The erstwhile promoter has nothing to do with it,” Kohli said.
“Various statutory agencies have examined the allegations over the past seven years.
"Whether it is RBI, NHB, MCA, SEBI, or now EOW and CBI, we have got a clean chit everywhere,” he said.
Kohli also said Sammaan Capital had received one of the largest overseas investments into India.
“The board has undergone a change, and it is recognised as one of the largest investments into India. We are a law-abiding company,” he added.
Separately, the CBI is examining transactions involving companies linked to the promoters of Yes Bank and Gehlaut.
Sammaan Capital said the investigation concerns Gehlaut, his promoter companies and former Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor, and does not involve the company.
Gehlaut ceased to be the promoter of Sammaan Capital and divested his entire shareholding in 2023.
The company is now controlled by Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), which has committed to invest $1 billion in the company.
Sammaan Capital said it has had no connection with Gehlaut since his exit and will continue to cooperate with authorities in any investigation concerning the erstwhile promoter or other entities.
The lender said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, National Housing Bank, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Reserve Bank of India and EOW had examined the matter and had not found violations as alleged in the PIL
Anupreksha Jain