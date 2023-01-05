News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD, CEO of BSE

Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD, CEO of BSE

Source: PTI
January 05, 2023 19:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as managing director and chief executive officer of leading stock exchange BSE.

Sundararaman Ramamurthy

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In a regulatory filing last year, BSE said that markets regulator Sebi has approved the appointment of Ramamurthy as its MD and CEO.

"Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as MD and CEO of BSE," the exchange said in a release on Wednesday.

 

The appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to Ramamurthy and fulfillment of terms and conditions, it added.

The appointment comes after BSE's erstwhile MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan resigned from the bourse in July 2022 and moved to NSE.

Ramamurthy has previously served as the senior member of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) since its inception.

However, after serving this role, he took up the position of MD and CEO at the Indian arm of Bank of America.

He has also worked at the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Overseas Bank.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
A Banking Year Marked By Three Cs
A Banking Year Marked By Three Cs
India's Billionaire Club Shrinks....
India's Billionaire Club Shrinks....
'Keep booking profits with market highs'
'Keep booking profits with market highs'
Pope Benedict XVI Laid To Rest
Pope Benedict XVI Laid To Rest
Vehicle retail sales jump 15% to 2.11 cr units
Vehicle retail sales jump 15% to 2.11 cr units
'My tears have all dried up'
'My tears have all dried up'
BJP planting evidence against Kanjhawala victim: AAP
BJP planting evidence against Kanjhawala victim: AAP

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'We needed a rocky year'

'We needed a rocky year'

'A slip-up can break trust of investors'

'A slip-up can break trust of investors'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances