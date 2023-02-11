News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug in US

Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug in US

Source: PTI
February 11, 2023 19:35 IST
Drug major Sun Pharma is recalling over 34,000 bottles of a generic medication, used to treat high blood pressure, in the US market due to failed dissolution testing.

Sun Pharma

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

As per the US Food and Drug Administration's Enforcement Report, the US-based arm of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling lots of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules which are used to treat angina, high blood pressure and some types of irregular heartbeats.

 

Princeton (New Jersey) based Sun Pharmaceutical Inc is recalling the affected lot due to "Failed Impurity (Deacetyl Diltiazem Hydrochloride) specification during stability testing and failed dissolution testing at FDA laboratory."

The Mumbai-based drug major had produced the lot at its Halol-based manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The affected lot was later distributed in the market by its US-based unit.

The company initiated the Class II nationwide recall (US) on January 13 this year.

As per USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
