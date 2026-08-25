Sugar Prices May Ease Soon

Prices had started to ease following the government's decision to allow duty-free imports of 1 mt of raw sugar and would weaken further over the next 7 to 10 days.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Irma Sjachlan/Pexels.com

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (Isma), the apex body of private sugar millers, on Monday asserted that there is no shortage of sugar in the country and retail prices are expected to come down over the next 7 to 10 days following steps taken by the government in the past few days.

Why Prices Rose

Prices have risen due to various factors, including speculative buying by traders and bulk consumers, as well as lower production caused by adverse weather conditions, Isma President Niraj Shirgaokar said at a press conference.

Sugar production would be sharply augmented in October, Shirgaokar added, with 1 million tonne (mt) of sugar expected to be produced, against the normal 0.4-0.5 mt, once mills begin crushing early under the government's direction.

IMAGE: ISMA Director General Deepak Ballani addresses a press conference on the recent surge in domestic sugar prices, in New Delhi, August 24, 2026.

ISMA President Niraj Shirgaokar and ISMA Vice President Madhav B Sriram also present. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

The Isma president also categorically said mills were not involved in creating an artificial scarcity or pushing up ex-mill prices.

"India's sugar balance remains fundamentally comfortable, with net sugar production for 2025-2026 estimated at around 27.9 mt against domestic consumption of around 28-28.5 mt, and projected closing stocks of around 3.5 mt," Shirgaokar said.

IMAGE: A worker carrying a sack to dispatch sugar. Photograph: ANI Photo

October Output Surge

With the sugarcane crushing season expected to be advanced by 10 to 15 days to mid-October from early November, along with special crushing operations currently underway in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Isma expects October sugar production to rise to 1 million tonnes from the usual 0.4 mt.

"This additional domestic production, together with existing stocks and calibrated releases, should help ease the current pressure as festive buying normalises," Isma Vice-President Madhav B Shriram said.

Prices had started to ease following the government's decision to allow duty-free imports of 1 mt of raw sugar, Shriram added, and would weaken further over the next 7 to 10 days.

Demand in October, he said, is expected to be 2.4 to 2.5 mt.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff