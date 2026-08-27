Subhash Chandra clarifies personal insolvency claims total Rs 3,992 crore, not Rs 22,000 crore

Media baron Subhash Chandra has clarified that the personal insolvency claims against him amount to Rs 3,992 crore, not the Rs 22,000 crore cited by dissenting creditors, emphasising his role as a personal guarantor rather than a borrower in the ongoing NCLT proceedings.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Subhash Chandra states the total personal insolvency claim against him is Rs 3,992 crore, not Rs 22,000 crore, clarifying he acted as a personal guarantor, not the borrower.

A claim of Rs 620 crore has already been settled, with an additional Rs 1,063 crore offered by the borrowing entities.

The borrowing entities for whom Chandra provided guarantees have repaid Rs 43,000 crore to date.

The NCLT, through a third member's ruling, approved a plan where Chandra will pay Rs 6.5 crore to settle admitted creditor claims, rejecting dissenting creditors' arguments.

The NCLT observed that approving the plan and resolving Chandra's insolvency offers dissenting creditors a better chance of recovering debts from the principal debtors.

Media baron Subhash Chandra on Thursday said the total claim against him in the personal insolvency proceedings is only "Rs 3,992 crore", for which he was only a personal guarantor and not the borrower.

In a statement reacting to dissenting creditors' claims of Rs 22,000 crore against him, Chandra said he "has not borrowed any money from any lender".

"Total claim against Subhash Chandra as a personal guarantor, in the personal insolvency proceedings, is only Rs 3,992 crore by the objectors of the plan and not Rs 22,000 crore," he said.

Details of the Claims and Settlements

Out of which, also a claim of Rs 620 crore has been settled and a further Rs 1,063 crore offered to be paid by the borrower entities.

"The borrowing entities for whom Chandra has provided personal guarantees have till date repaid Rs 43,000 crore," the statement said, adding, "The borrowing entities have assured to settle any other amount which might have left."

NCLT Ruling and Dissenting Creditors

On Tuesday, the NCLT Member (Judicial) Nilesh Sharma, ruling as a third member, had approved the plan in which Chandra will pay just Rs 6.5 crore to settle admitted creditor claims.

Earlier, two members of the National Company Law Tribunal had given a split verdict, following which the President of the forum had appointed Sharma as a third Member in regard to the difference of opinion.

Sharma rejected the claims of the dissenting creditors led by LIC Housing Finance, which had argued that the payout was "unviable and unlawful".

It had contended that against admitted claims of approximately Rs 22,006.57 crore, the repayment plan proposed payment of only Rs 6.25 crore to creditors and Rs 25 lakhs towards process costs.

Rationale Behind the NCLT Decision

Sharma, in his 144-page order, said the Resolution Professional's valuation showed Chandra's personal estate was worth significantly less than the amount offered under the plan, and that dissenting creditors were unlikely to recover more by rejecting it, since he would then face bankruptcy rather than being able to pay from a position of financial recovery.

"If the plan is approved and the debtor's insolvency is resolved, putting him back on his feet, the objectors would ultimately stand a better chance of recovering their debts directly from the Principal Debtors," NCLT observed.

The matter will now go back to the original division bench for a formal order in line with the majority opinion, as required under Section 419(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.