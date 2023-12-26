News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Street Signs: Nifty50 enters 'overbought' zone

Street Signs: Nifty50 enters 'overbought' zone

By Samie Modak & Sundar Sethuraman
December 26, 2023 10:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nifty enters ‘overbought’ zone

Going ‘long’ is becoming an overcrowded trade on Dalal Street, and any negative trigger could lead to a sharp correction, warn experts.

Nifty

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

However, given the strong momentum, particularly in IT stocks, the downside could be protected in the immediate term.

“With the Nifty50 surging to  new life-time highs, the bulls remain in control. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistance of 21,492 is taken out.

 

"Caution is, however, warranted for the near term as the 14-day RSI at 84.93 is in overbought territory.

"But the 14-week RSI is at 75.87, which implies that it is not extremely overbought and there is scope for more upsides in the intermediate term.

"Thus, any short-term corrections can be utilised to buy into quality stocks,” said Subash Gangadharan, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities.

Indigo may gain altitude

The stock of IndiGo airlines’ parent company, Interglobe Aviation, posted one of its longest winning streaks recently.

Analysts believe more steam is left as domestic passenger traffic is likely to grow above 15 per cent in FY24 to 155 million passengers.

This is despite headwinds — including aircraft groundings and worsening supply chain issues.

IndiGo is also likely to benefit from scaling down of  its competitor’s operations.

“IndiGo is likely to benefit from market share gains across categories amid the  weakening of small players, such as Go First and SpiceJet.

"The industry could consolidate to two-three players, critically impacting consumer interest and competition in the near term,” said a note by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Taking cues from grey markets

Over half a dozen initial public offerings (IPOs) closed recently.

The grey market premia (GMPs) for most are positive.

The most demanded is the Rs 150-crore IPO of Motisons Jewellers, shares of which grey market operators believe could nearly treble on listing.

Among large issues, the GMP of Inox India and Azad Engineering is nearly 80 per cent, while that for Happy Forging is 54 per cent.

The premia for Muthoot Microfin and Suraj Estate Developers are relatively modest at 30 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

“After the sharp rally last week, GMPs rose.

"One has to be careful, as  sentiment can quickly turn,” said an investment banker.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Samie Modak & Sundar Sethuraman
Source: source
 
Print this article
'We prefer stocks likely to gain from strong...'
'We prefer stocks likely to gain from strong...'
India Tops On Crypto Adoption
India Tops On Crypto Adoption
'Banks are working on several IPOs'
'Banks are working on several IPOs'
India has over 19 mn crypto investors with 75% youth
India has over 19 mn crypto investors with 75% youth
Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi face uncertain IPL future
Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi face uncertain IPL future
Dunki: The Romantic Shah Rukh Returns
Dunki: The Romantic Shah Rukh Returns
Food inflation a concern: RBI's MPC
Food inflation a concern: RBI's MPC

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Interim Budget: No Big Bang Announcements

Interim Budget: No Big Bang Announcements

First Look: The 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift

First Look: The 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances