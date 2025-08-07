HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Stock markets weather Trump tariff storm

Stock markets weather Trump tariff storm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 07, 2025 17:55 IST

x

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty staged a comeback on Thursday following the last-hour buying in IT and banking shares, even as US President Donald Trump slapping an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian goods weighed on investor sentiment.

Market

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Rebounding around 926 points from the day's low, the 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 79.27 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 80,623.26.

 

The index traded in the red for most of the session and hit a low of 79,811.29.

However, fag-end buying helped recover losses and touch a high of 80,737.55.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 21.95 points or 0.09 per cent to 24,596.15.

The latest US tariff action, imposition of an additional 25 per cent duty to take overall tariffs to 50 per cent on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil, is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.

India has slammed the action, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

India will attract the highest US tariff of 50 per cent, along with Brazil.

Among Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech,  Eternal, Axis Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were the gainers.

However, Adani Ports, Trent, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities recovered sharply from the intra-day lows amid a volatile weekly expiry day.

"Although the earlier trade was weighed down by broad-based selling following steep US tariff hikes on India, sentiment improved toward the close as reports of potential peace talks involving Trump, Putin, and Zelensky which raised hopes of a softer US stance on trade.

"This renewed optimism triggered a strong rebound in auto, pharma, metals, and energy sectors and aided the market in recalling its trajectory and concluding in the green," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.30 per cent while smallcap index dipped 0.18 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT jumped 0.93 per cent, IT (0.73 per cent), healthcare (0.53 per cent), teck (0.41 per cent) and auto (0.25 per cent).

Telecommunication dropped 0.59 per cent, capital goods (0.41 per cent), commodities (0.37 per cent), power (0.36 per cent) and industrials (0.24 per cent).

As many as 2,193 stocks declined while 1,844 advanced and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,999.10 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.72 per cent to $67.37 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will You Wear AI Glasses?
Will You Wear AI Glasses?
Coming Soon! Simplified Bank Customer Claim Rules
Coming Soon! Simplified Bank Customer Claim Rules
'Markets Have Already Scaled A Wall Of Worry'
'Markets Have Already Scaled A Wall Of Worry'
'AI Can Improve The Lives Of Millions Of Indians'
'AI Can Improve The Lives Of Millions Of Indians'
Oben Electric's Rorr EZ Sigma e-bike gets an upgrade
Oben Electric's Rorr EZ Sigma e-bike gets an upgrade

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Films Adapted From Tagore's Stories

webstory image 2

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 3

10 Of The Biggest Indian Hospitals

VIDEOS

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi4:24

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi

IAF Chinooks Carry Out Critical Relief Missions in Uttarkashi0:22

IAF Chinooks Carry Out Critical Relief Missions in...

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells4:04

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD