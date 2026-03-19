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Home  » Business » Stock markets tumble in early trade on crude prices, weak global trends

Stock markets tumble in early trade on crude prices, weak global trends

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita
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March 19, 2026 10:57 IST

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Indian stock markets experienced a sharp decline as Sensex and Nifty tumbled due to surging crude oil prices, weak global cues, and persistent foreign fund outflows, raising concerns about market stability and economic impact.

BSE stock broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sensex and Nifty indices plunged due to rising crude oil prices and negative global market cues.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continue to sell off Indian equities, contributing to market instability.
  • HDFC Bank shares declined sharply after the chairman's resignation, impacting market sentiment.
  • Geopolitical tensions and supply disruption fears are driving up Brent crude prices, negatively affecting India's economy.
  • Despite FII selling, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) are buying stocks, providing some support to the market.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday after a three-day rally following a sharp jump in crude oil prices and weak global trends.

Moreover, unabated foreign fund outflows also dented market sentiments, analysts said.

 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,953.21 points, or 2.54 per cent, to 74,750.92 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 580.05 points, or 2.43 per cent, to 23,197.75.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank declined over 3 per cent as in a sudden move, Atanu Chakraborty resigned as chairman of the country's second biggest lender, citing ethical concerns.

Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal and Bajaj Finance were also among the major laggards.

NTPC and Power Grid were the only gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 3.77 per cent to USD 111.4 per barrel.

Impact of Rising Crude Oil Prices

"Brent crude has shot up to USD 111. This is bad news for oil and gas importers like India. If Brent remains above USD 110 for an extended period of time, that will have negative implications for India's macros," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

The market has been exceedingly volatile in response to developments on the war front and crude prices, he added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading significantly lower.

The US market ended sharply lower on Wednesday.

Analyst Insights on Market Weakness

"Sentiment has weakened significantly following a sharp surge in crude oil prices, as escalating tensions in the Middle East and reported attacks on key energy infrastructure have intensified concerns over supply disruptions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,714.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 3,253.03 crore.

Continued FII selling reflects a clear risk-off approach, with sustained capital outflows weighing on market stability, Ponmudi added.

On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 633.29 points, or 0.83 per cent, to settle at 76,704.13. The Nifty surged 196.65 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 23,777.80.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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