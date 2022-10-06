News
Rediff.com  » Business » Stock markets rise for 2nd session, Sensex gains 156 pts

Source: PTI
October 06, 2022 16:43 IST
Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 156 points while the Nifty closed above the 17,300 level on Thursday after gains in metal, IT and capital goods shares amid foreign capital inflows.

Broker

Photograph:Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE benchmark gained 156.63 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 58,222.10.

During the day, it jumped 513.29 points or 0.88 per cent to 58,578.76.

 

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 57.50 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 17,331.80.

Among Sensex shares, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Axis Bank were among the winners.

However, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The Indian market is maintaining its resilience despite mixed cues from global equities and surging oil prices.

"Both domestic and foreign investors are supporting the rally."

The market was also bolstered by expectations on Q2 results session, with improvement in sectors like metal, IT, and realty, Nair added.

The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for the Dussehra festival.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE benchmark had jumped 1,276.66 points or 2.25 per cent to settle at 58,065.47.

The Nifty rallied 386.95 points or 2.29 per cent to end at 17,274.30.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.14 per cent to 93.50 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,344.63 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with BSE.

Source: PTI
 
Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin, cargo from Nov
'Global Slowdown Would Be Positive For India'
FinMin not in favour of exhausting forex reserves
10...9...8...7...6...5...4...3...2...1
Literature Nobel goes to French writer Annie Ernaux
T20 WC: India in search of death over specialist
Hamilton in for the long haul with Mercedes
