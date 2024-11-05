News
Stock markets rebound on value; Sensex jumps 694 pts

Stock markets rebound on value; Sensex jumps 694 pts

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 05, 2024 17:05 IST
Benchmark Sensex recovered its early losses to close sharply higher by 694 points on late buying in banking, steel and oil & gas shares amid firm trends in global equities.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Bouncing back from Monday's sharp fall, the BSE Sensex jumped 694.39 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 79,476.63.

During the day, it soared 740.89 points or 0.94 per cent to 79,523.13.

 

The NSE Nifty climbed 217.95 points or 0.91 per cent to 24,213.30.

Stock markets opened on a weak note and traded in a range with a negative bias the first half.

Sensex hit a low of 78,296.70 while Nifty touched 23,842.75.

Value buying in the afternoon session helped indices recover losses and closed in the green.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, JSW Steel surged nearly 5 per cent while Tata Steel jumped nearly 4 per cent.

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were also among the big gainers.

Adani Ports, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Seoul ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,329.79 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.60 per cent to $75.53 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
