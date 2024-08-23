News
Rediff.com  » Business » Stock markets marginally up in volatile trade ahead of US Fed chief's speech

Stock markets marginally up in volatile trade ahead of US Fed chief's speech

Source: PTI
August 23, 2024 17:09 IST
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty edged up in volatile trade on Friday following buying in blue-chip stocks such as ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid mixed global trends ahead of the US Fed chair's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 33.02 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 81,086.21.

In early trade, the benchmark declined 169.93 points or 0.20 per cent to a low of 80,883.26.

 

Later, it bounced back 178.3 points or 0.21 per cent to hit a high of 81,231.49 but gave up gains towards the end.

The NSE Nifty edged up 11.65 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 24,823.15 registering gains for the seventh session in a row.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW Steel were the gainers.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Titan, Infosys, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

"Ahead of the Fed chair Powell's speech, the Indian indices oscillated around the flat trajectory and mixed global market sentiments further catalysed this scenario," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Investors are exercising caution and awaiting Powell's signals for more insights on the interest rate path, Nair added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,371.79 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) again bought equities worth Rs 2,971.80 crore on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.01 per cent to $78 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
