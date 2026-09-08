Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty dip on West Asia crisis, oil prices

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a downturn in early trade, primarily driven by the surge in crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions stemming from US-Iran hostilities in West Asia.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced declines in early trade.

Rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, specifically US-Iran hostilities, are key factors subduing investor sentiment.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded higher at USD 97.52 per barrel, indicating concerns over global oil supplies.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 280.13 crore.

Uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz's full reopening continues to fuel concerns over global oil supplies and broader market sentiment.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and the US-Iran hostilities kept risk appetite subdued.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 382.25 points to 75,750.56 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 97.80 points to 23,681.80.

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Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the major laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Eternal and Adani Ports were the gainers.

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In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets were closed on Monday for Labour Day holiday.

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"Global cues are mixed. US markets were closed overnight for the Labour Day holiday, while Asian markets are trading mixed this morning, with the unresolved geopolitical crisis and elevated crude oil prices remaining the dominant variables for investor sentiment," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 280.13 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"The geopolitical backdrop remains fragile as the US-Iran conflict shows few signs of easing. Uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the timing of its full reopening continues to underpin concerns over global oil supplies and broader market sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.54 per cent higher at USD 97.52 per barrel.

"Rising crude prices and renewed US-Iran hostilities kept risk appetite subdued," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.