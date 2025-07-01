Stock markets close higher on buying in Reliance, HDFC Bank

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a range-bound trade on Tuesday following gains in Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 90.83 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 83,697.29 with 13 of its constituents closing higher and 17 in the red.

During the day, it rallied 267.83 points or 0.32 per cent to 83,874.29.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 24.75 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 25,541.80.

Among Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Axis Bank, Trent, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled in the positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower.

Markets in Hong Kong were closed.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.22 per cent to $66.56 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 831.50 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.