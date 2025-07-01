HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Stock markets close higher on buying in Reliance, HDFC Bank

Stock markets close higher on buying in Reliance, HDFC Bank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 01, 2025 16:55 IST

x

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a range-bound trade on Tuesday following gains in Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Market

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 90.83 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 83,697.29 with 13 of its constituents closing higher and 17 in the red.

 

During the day, it rallied 267.83 points or 0.32 per cent to 83,874.29.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 24.75 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 25,541.80.

Among Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Axis Bank, Trent, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled in the positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower.

Markets in Hong Kong were closed.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.22 per cent to $66.56 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 831.50 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

NBFCs' share of stressed assets rose to 5.9% in March
NBFCs' share of stressed assets rose to 5.9% in March
The Jet Set Prefers Luxury Electric Cars
The Jet Set Prefers Luxury Electric Cars
Indian Startups Team Up For Global Space Services Hub
Indian Startups Team Up For Global Space Services Hub
AI 171 Crash: Insurance Cost: $475 Mn
AI 171 Crash: Insurance Cost: $475 Mn
How Infosys Plans To Become AI-First Company
How Infosys Plans To Become AI-First Company

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Anthologies On OTT

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

VIDEOS

Prez Murmu stops convoy to distribute chocolates to students in Gorakhpur0:51

Prez Murmu stops convoy to distribute chocolates to...

Shruti Haasan spotted in a funky look0:48

Shruti Haasan spotted in a funky look

Sharvari's Indian look is a hit0:32

Sharvari's Indian look is a hit

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD