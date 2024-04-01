News
Rediff.com  » Business » Stock markets begin new fiscal on bullish note

Stock markets begin new fiscal on bullish note

Source: PTI
April 01, 2024 17:21 IST
Stock markets started the new fiscal on a firm note on Monday with benchmark Sensex and Nifty scaling fresh record high levels in intra-day trade before settling in the green, backed by firm trends in Asian markets and foreign fund inflows.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Extending its winning momentum to the third day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 363.20 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 74,014.55.

During the day, it zoomed 603.27 points or 0.81 per cent to hit its record intra-day high of 74,254.62.

 

The NSE Nifty climbed 135.10 points or 0.61 per cent to 22,462.

During the day, it jumped 203.05 points or 0.90 per cent to hit the all-time peak of 22,529.95.

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Titan, Nestle, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

"The Indian market boarded on a strong trajectory at the onset of the new financial year, with indications pointing towards a continuation of this favourable momentum, in the near term.

"This confidence is supported by a global rally in expectation of a Fed rate cut in June and a healthy domestic earnings growth forecast in Q4FY24," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Metal stocks excelled, owing to the swift pace of Chinese PMI data, indicating traction in the economic recovery, Nair added.

Among Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai settled in the green while Tokyo ended lower. Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 188.31 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.10 per cent to $86.91 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
