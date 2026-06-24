Kumaraswamy Calls For Tech Adoption In Steel To Boost Competitiveness

Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy has strongly urged the Indian steel industry to embrace advanced digitalisation and emerging technologies to boost productivity, achieve ambitious growth targets, and secure global competitiveness.

Key Points Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy advocates for the Indian steel industry to adopt emerging technologies like AI and IoT for global competitiveness.

Digitalisation is crucial for achieving India's ambitious steel capacity targets of 300 MT by 2030 and 400 MT by 2035.

Advanced technologies can significantly improve productivity, operational efficiency, and address challenges like decarbonisation and export competitiveness.

Digitalisation and automation also contribute to enhanced workplace safety and reduced downtime through predictive maintenance.

The government views digitalisation as a foundational cornerstone for the long-term survival and growth of the steel sector.

Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday urged the steel industry to adopt emerging technologies to remain globally competitive and boost productivity. The minister made the remarks at Chintan Shivir 2026 on Digitalisation in the Steel Sector organised by Ministry of Steel in the national capital. The future of the steel sector will not be shaped by production capacity alone but also by intelligent ecosystems, the minister said addressing the gathering which included representatives from the public and private sectors. He said technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Industrial IoT, Digital Twins, Robotics and Advanced Data Analytics are redefining steel manufacturing globally. Their adoption significantly improves productivity.

Digitalisation For Steel Sector Growth

Kumaraswamy said the government is aiming 300 million tonne (MT) steel capacity target by 2030, and 400 MT by 2035. This expansion is being driven by strong domestic fundamentals. These include large-scale infrastructure development, manufacturing growth under Make in India, renewable energy expansion, and rapid urbanization. The growth outlook remains highly promising. But the sector must also proactively address key challenges related to raw material security, operational efficiency, decarbonisation, modernisation and export competitiveness. "In this context, digitalisation is no longer a choice. It is the foundational cornerstone of long-term survival," he noted.

Enhancing Safety And Efficiency Through Tech

The minister further said digitalization and automation can also enable predictive maintenance, helping identify potential equipment breakdowns before they occur. This not only minimizes unplanned downtime but also reduces human errors and the risk of workplace accidents, making steel plants safer for every worker. Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said all tools are available and the steel industry just needs to integrate it, customise it as per its needs.