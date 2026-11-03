SBI Q2 Profit Jumps 14% to Rs 23,038 Crore on Strong Income, Lower NPAs

State Bank of India, the nation's largest lender, has reported a robust 14 per cent surge in standalone net profit to Rs 23,038 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, bolstered by increased total income and a notable reduction in non-performing assets.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points SBI's standalone net profit for Q2 FY27 surged by 14 per cent to Rs 23,038 crore, up from Rs 20,160 crore in the previous year.

Total income for the quarter increased to Rs 1,43,796 crore, with interest earned rising to Rs 1,32,019 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) significantly declined to 1.39 per cent, while net NPAs moderated to 0.36 per cent.

Provisions for bad loans decreased to Rs 2,759 crore, reflecting improved asset quality.

On a consolidated basis, SBI Group's profit rose 20 per cent to Rs 25,361 crore, and its Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 16.09 per cent.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent growth in standalone net profit at Rs 23,038 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The bank had earned a profit of Rs 20,160 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

Financial Performance Highlights

According to a regulatory filing, SBI's total income increased to Rs 1,43,796 crore, from Rs 1,34,979 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year.

Interest earned during the period increased to Rs 1,32,019 crore from Rs 1,19,654 crore in the same quarter of FY26.

Asset Quality Improvement

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.39 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2026, from 1.73 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans moderated to 0.36 per cent of the advances, from 0.42 per cent.

As a result, provisions for bad loan declined to Rs 2,759 crore as compared to Rs 4,132 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Consolidated Results and Capital Adequacy

On a consolidated basis, SBI Group reported 20 per cent rise at Rs 25,361 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 21,137 crore in July-September FY26.

Total income rose to Rs 1,87,756 crore from Rs 1,75,898 crore in the year-ago period.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio also rose to 16.09 per cent from 14.62 per cent at the end of September 2025.