News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » State Bank of India, HDFC to gain from Nifty Bank index readjustment

State Bank of India, HDFC to gain from Nifty Bank index readjustment

June 26, 2023 13:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

State Bank of India (SBI) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) will see maximum inflows from passive trackers on account of the quarterly rebalancing exercise of the National Stock Exchange Nifty Bank Index.

Nifty Bank

Image used for representative purpose only. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IndusInd Bank and AU Small Finance Bank could see maximum outflows.

The rejig of the Nifty CPSE Index will result in inflows in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, NTPC, and Coal India and maximum outflows in Bharat Electronics, according to Brian Freitas, a New Zealand-based analyst with Periscope Analytics.

 

While no new stocks are getting added or removed from these indices, the churn is due to adjustments to the weights of existing components.

The quarterly rebalancing will be done on June 29, but the changes will be based on closing prices as of June 27.

“Based on closing prices from June 14, the one-way turnover on the CPSE Index is 1.9 per cent, leading to a one-way trade of Rs. 410 crore, while the one-way turnover on the Nifty Bank Index is 2.1 per cent, leading to a one-way trade of Rs. 1,400 crore,” says Freitas, an independent equities analyst who publishes on Smartkarma.

The flows for the Nifty Bank Index may change if the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger is implemented before the end of June, he adds.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
 
Print this article
Meet Isha Ambani's Amazing Mother-In-Law
Meet Isha Ambani's Amazing Mother-In-Law
US drug shortage is good news for Indian pharma cos
US drug shortage is good news for Indian pharma cos
'If anything goes wrong with Byju's...'
'If anything goes wrong with Byju's...'
India-Egypt bhai-bhai on the high seas!
India-Egypt bhai-bhai on the high seas!
Squeezing of testicles is not 'attempt to murder': HC
Squeezing of testicles is not 'attempt to murder': HC
On camera, men rob car at gunpoint inside Delhi tunnel
On camera, men rob car at gunpoint inside Delhi tunnel
Kalyani Dares You To Look Away
Kalyani Dares You To Look Away

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

ESG metrics of IT cos turn crucial in winning deals

ESG metrics of IT cos turn crucial in winning deals

Strong investor flow puts MF small-caps into orbit

Strong investor flow puts MF small-caps into orbit

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances