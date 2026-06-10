Starlink in 'Productive Discussions' with India, Awaits Final Clearance

Elon Musk's Starlink confirms it is in active and productive discussions with the Indian government, awaiting crucial final regulatory clearance and spectrum allocation to launch its high-speed satellite internet services across the country.

Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Key Points Starlink is actively engaged in discussions with the Indian government and has received encouraging feedback regarding its potential to enhance connectivity, particularly in remote regions.

The company has already secured a licence and established ground infrastructure in India, now awaiting final approvals, including spectrum allocation, to commence commercial operations.

Starlink has developed a country-specific operating model for India to comply with sovereign technology, regulatory, and security requirements, routing all user traffic through in-country ground infrastructure.

Lauren Dreyer, VP of Starlink Business Operations, refuted media reports of frozen approvals, asserting the company's full commitment to launching services in India soon.

Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellite network aims to provide high-speed internet with reduced latency, suitable for various applications and improving connectivity in underserved areas globally.

Elon Musk's satellite internet provider Starlink said it remains in active discussions with the Indian government and has received encouraging feedback on its potential to support the country's connectivity goals, as the company awaits final regulatory clearance to begin commercial operations.

Starlink has already secured a licence to offer satellite broadband services in India and has established ground infrastructure to meet regulatory and enforcement requirements.

The company is now awaiting final approval, including spectrum allocation, before launching services.

Starlink's Commitment to India

"Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources.

"We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner," Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

Her comments came in response to media reports that said India had effectively frozen approvals for Starlink's commercial launch over concerns related to the use of its satellite terminals during the Iran conflict.

Alongside Starlink, the Indian government has issued licences to Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SES Space Technology Ltd.

All three companies are awaiting spectrum allocation before rolling out services.

Regulatory Compliance and Operating Model

As required under Indian regulations, all user traffic on Starlink's network will be routed exclusively through ground infrastructure established within the country.

"We have heard nothing but encouraging feedback on Starlink's capabilities and its potential to advance India's connectivity ambitions, especially in remote and underserved regions.

"We remain fully committed to India and to working with the government to bring Starlink's services very soon to the country," Dreyer said.

She added that Starlink had completed all required regulatory and compliance processes and had developed a country-specific operating model to meet India's security and regulatory requirements.

Dreyer said Starlink has set up a "bespoke deployment model for India" to align with the country's sovereign technology, regulatory, and security requirements.

"To align with India's sovereign technology, regulatory and security requirements, Starlink has set up a bespoke deployment model for India that further demonstrates our commitment to working within India's strategic framework," she said.

About Starlink's Technology

Starlink is SpaceX's satellite broadband service, designed to provide high-speed internet connectivity through a constellation of thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites.

Unlike traditional satellite services that rely on satellites positioned much farther from Earth, Starlink's low-orbit network is intended to reduce latency and improve speeds, making it suitable for applications such as video streaming, online gaming and real-time communications.

The service operates in dozens of countries and has been used to improve connectivity in remote areas from North America and Australia to parts of Africa, as well as to support communications during emergencies.

Earlier Development

Elon Musk's satellite internet provider Starlink said it remains in active discussions with the Indian government and has received encouraging feedback on its potential to support the country's connectivity goals, as the company awaits final regulatory clearance to begin commercial operations.

Starlink has already secured a licence to offer satellite broadband services in India and has established ground infrastructure to meet regulatory and enforcement requirements.

The company is now awaiting final approval, including spectrum allocation, before launching services.

"Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources.

"We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner," Lauren Dreyer, vice president of Starlink Business Operations, said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

Her comments came in response to media reports that said India had effectively frozen approvals for Starlink's commercial launch over concerns related to the use of its satellite terminals during the Iran conflict.

Alongside Starlink, the Indian government has issued licences to Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SES Space Technology Ltd.

All three companies are awaiting spectrum allocation before rolling out services.

As required under Indian regulations, all user traffic on Starlink's network will be routed exclusively through ground infrastructure established within the country.

"We have heard nothing but encouraging feedback on Starlink's capabilities and its potential to advance India's connectivity ambitions, especially in remote and underserved regions.

"We remain fully committed to India and to working with the government to bring Starlink's services very soon to the country," Dreyer said.

She added that Starlink had completed all required regulatory and compliance processes and had developed a country-specific operating model to meet India's security and regulatory requirements.

Dreyer said Starlink has set up a "bespoke deployment model for India" to align with the country's sovereign technology, regulatory, and security requirements.

"To align with India's sovereign technology, regulatory and security requirements, Starlink has set up a bespoke deployment model for India that further demonstrates our commitment to working within India's strategic framework," she said.

Starlink is SpaceX's satellite broadband service, designed to provide high-speed internet connectivity through a constellation of thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites.

Unlike traditional satellite services that rely on satellites positioned much farther from Earth, Starlink's low-orbit network is intended to reduce latency and improve speeds, making it suitable for applications such as video streaming, online gaming and real-time communications.

The service operates in dozens of countries and has been used to improve connectivity in remote areas from North America and Australia to parts of Africa, as well as to support communications during emergencies.