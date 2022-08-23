News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » SpiceJet scouting for funds; plans to add 7 planes by Dec-end: Ajay Singh

SpiceJet scouting for funds; plans to add 7 planes by Dec-end: Ajay Singh

Source: PTI
August 23, 2022 22:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SpiceJet is looking for investments from external parties, including airlines, and also plans to add seven more Boeing planes to its fleet, the carrier's chief Ajay Singh said on Tuesday.

SpiceJet

Photograph: SpiceJet via Twitter

In recent times, SpiceJet has faced turbulence -- especially with many of its flights suffering technical snags -- and subsequently, the airline has faced actions from aviation regulator DGCA.

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said it is doing the utmost to work through the stress that it has faced and the strategy is to raise resources.

 

"We are doing it by way of the government-supported scheme ECLGS, getting new aircraft from Boeing and therefore through the SLB process, exploring options for fundraise... we are exploring all options," he said.

Singh also said the airline was looking at investments from external parties, including airlines.

Without divulging specific details, he said the carrier would do everything to ensure it remains a strong and vibrant player.

The shareholders of SpiceJet, which is a listed company, have approved fundraising of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore, and some of the amounts have already been raised, Singh said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body Assocham, he said the carrier plans to add at least seven more planes by the end of December.

Currently, the airline has 60 operational aircraft.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
I-T notice to Anil Ambani for Rs 814 cr in Swiss bank
I-T notice to Anil Ambani for Rs 814 cr in Swiss bank
Leading economists see India growing at 13-15.7% in Q1
Leading economists see India growing at 13-15.7% in Q1
Coming Soon! 5G Phones Under Rs 10,000
Coming Soon! 5G Phones Under Rs 10,000
Royal London Cup: Pujara's purple patch continues
Royal London Cup: Pujara's purple patch continues
SpiceJet scouting for funds; plans to add 7 planes
SpiceJet scouting for funds; plans to add 7 planes
Felicitating Bilkis convicts in very bad taste: Judge
Felicitating Bilkis convicts in very bad taste: Judge
I-T notice to Anil Ambani for Rs 814 cr in Swiss bank
I-T notice to Anil Ambani for Rs 814 cr in Swiss bank

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Adani group is 'deeply overleveraged': CreditSights

Adani group is 'deeply overleveraged': CreditSights

Infosys cuts average variable payout to 70% for Q1

Infosys cuts average variable payout to 70% for Q1

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances