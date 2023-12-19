News
Rediff.com  » Business » SpiceJet interested in buying bankrupt Go First

SpiceJet interested in buying bankrupt Go First

Source: PTI
December 19, 2023 11:26 IST
SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has expressed interest to acquire Go First and plans to submit its offer after carrying out due diligence of the bankrupt carrier.

SpiceJet

Photograph: SpiceJet via Twitter

Go First, which stopped flying since May 3 amid financial woes mainly triggered by Pratt & Whitney engine issues, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

 

In a regulatory filing, SpiceJet said it "has expressed interest with the resolution professional of Go First and wish to submit an offer post diligence, with a view to creating a strong and viable airline in a possible combination with SpiceJet".

The no-frills airline, which is grappling with financial headwinds, last week announced raising around $270 million from various investors.

"The Board of the Company has recently approved and initiated the process of raising fresh capital of about $270 million to strengthen its financial position and provide resources to invest in growth plans," the filing said on Tuesday.

