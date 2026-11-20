Cash-strapped SpiceJet has cancelled over 70% of its scheduled flights across major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as the airline grapples with severe financial and operational challenges, impacting thousands of travellers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Spicejet

Key Points SpiceJet cancelled at least 31 out of 42 scheduled flights across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports on Thursday.

The cancellations are attributed to severe financial and operational challenges, including unpaid dues and salary delays.

Thousands of passengers have been affected, prompting airport operators to advise direct contact with SpiceJet for flight status.

SpiceJet's board recently approved a plan to raise up to ₹5,500 crore to address its immediate financial issues.

The airline's domestic market share has sharply declined, falling from 3.9 per cent in January to 0.6 per cent in September.

At least 31 of 42 SpiceJet flights that were scheduled to operate at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports on Thursday were cancelled by the cash-strapped airline, according to airport operators' data analysed by Business Standard.

Delhi airport marked 16 out of the 22 SpiceJet services as 'cancelled' or 'not operating', while Mumbai airport categorised three out of four flights as 'cancelled', and Bengaluru airport marked 12 out of 16 flights of the airline as 'cancelled', as per the data.

The disruptions come amid mounting financial and operational difficulties at the airline, which is grappling with unpaid dues to service providers and aircraft lessors, salary delays and disputes over payments.

Impact on Passengers and Regulatory Response

The huge number of cancellations have affected thousands of passengers across the country, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to ask the airline to stop taking forward bookings.

With passengers expressing dismay, the airport operators have started taking steps to shield themselves of their anger.

GMR group-controlled Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated on X on Thursday morning that 'due to operational challenges being faced by SpiceJet airline, some flights may be impacted'.

It asked passengers to contact SpiceJet directly for the latest information on their flight status.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Financial Restructuring and Market Share Decline

On Wednesday, SpiceJet's board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹5,500 crore through one or more fundraising routes, to address its immediate financial challenges.

The airline is also in discussions with potential new investors, with the board directing the management to expedite the process.

At Delhi airport, 10 departures and six arrivals on Thursday were marked as 'cancelled' or 'not operating', as per the data.

The affected departures included flights to Mumbai, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Pune, Leh, Bagdogra, Patna and Bengaluru.

Arrivals from Leh, Dharamshala, Srinagar, Bengaluru and Pune were also among those listed as 'not operating'.

At Mumbai airport, two departures and one arrival were marked 'cancelled'. These included flights to Darbhanga and Delhi and an incoming flight from Delhi.

Bengaluru airport recorded six cancelled departures and six cancelled arrivals. The departures included flights to Mumbai, Delhi and Varanasi, while affected arrivals included services from Delhi, Mumbai, Darbhanga and Varanasi.

SpiceJet's operational difficulties have come alongside a sharp decline in its domestic market share.

According to DGCA data, its share fell to 0.6 per cent in September from 3.9 per cent in January. The airline carried 730,000 domestic passengers in September, compared with 5.92 million in January.

Previous Incidents and Financial History

On November 12, Dubai Airports suspended check-in services for SpiceJet over outstanding dues of approximately ₹35.85 crore to ground-handling company Dnata, resulting in the cancellation of four flights.

The airline reported consolidated net loss in each of the six financial years between financial year 2019 and FY24, accumulating losses of approximately ₹5,950 crore, before posting a modest profit of ₹62 crore in FY25.

However, it incurred cumulative loss of around ₹1,117 crore in the first three quarters of FY26.

The airline has not yet released its results for Q4FY26, Q1FY27, and Q2FY27.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff