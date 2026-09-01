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Elon Musk's SpaceX To Build Foundry For Gas Turbine Blades

By Seema Hakhu Kachru
September 01, 2026 10:42 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Elon Musk's SpaceX is strategically constructing an advanced in-house foundry in Bastrop, Texas, to manufacture high-spec gas turbine blades, aiming to significantly accelerate power generation for burgeoning AI data centres and alleviate critical supply chain constraints.

Photograph: @SpaceX/X

Photograph: @SpaceX/X

Key Points

Commercial space firm SpaceX is constructing a specialised in-house foundry to manufacture high-spec gas turbine blades and vanes, CEO Elon Musk confirmed. Confirming the plans on social media platform X, Musk on Saturday noted that while SpaceX and Tesla are racing to scale solar panel production, natural gas remains necessary to bridge power demands for several years. The strategic expansion targets a severe supply chain bottleneck that has stalled power generation required for artificial intelligence (AI) data centres across the United States.

Addressing Critical Supply Chain Bottlenecks

A turbine blade foundry is a specialised manufacturing facility that uses advanced casting techniques to produce high-precision turbine blades and vanes for jet engines, aerospace systems and power-generation gas turbines. "The limiting factor for nat gas turbine production is casting the blades & vanes," Musk stated. "By doing in-house casting at SpaceX, we can accelerate nat gas turbines coming online by up to 18 months, which is a profound game-changer."

 

Strategic Location and Advanced Manufacturing

The upcoming facility will be located in Bastrop, roughly 48 kilometres east of Austin - the state capital of Texas - adjacent to an existing Starlink manufacturing plant. The move follows SpaceX's quiet acquisition of approximately 830 acres of land in the area between March and June 2026. Highlighting the dual utility of the move, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas noted in an August report that Raptor turbine pump castings and data centre turbine airfoil components use the same alloys and furnaces, allowing a single foundry to spread fixed costs across both aerospace and AI businesses.

The Bastrop facility will cast single-crystal nickel-superalloy components built to withstand extreme heat between 1,650°C and 1,980°C in turbine hot sections. Specialised global foundries capable of producing these parts are fully booked through 2029-2030, leaving energy project backlogs nationwide. SpaceX has not released an official target date for operational completion, and state environmental regulatory filings for the site remain pending.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Seema Hakhu Kachru in Bastrop, Texas
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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