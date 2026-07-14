IT companies risk losing ground to AI-native firms: S&P Global

A new S&P Global Ratings report highlights that Indian IT service providers face significant disruption from AI-native firms, threatening their revenue streams and necessitating strategic shifts to maintain competitiveness and protect recurring business.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points S&P Global Ratings warns that AI-native firms will intensify competition for Indian IT service providers over the next three years, potentially eroding their revenue.

Major players like TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro are better positioned due to their scale, diversified offerings, established client relationships, and strong cash reserves for AI investments.

AI is compressing legacy revenue, leading to larger, cost-saving deals that take longer to ramp up, while smaller, quicker deals are becoming scarcer.

The rise of AI automation is expected to reduce demand for low-skilled work, forcing Indian IT companies to rebalance their workforce strategies and skill development.

Leveraging global capability centres (GCCs) through build-operate-transfer models offers a revenue cushion and strengthens client relationships for some firms.

Indian IT service providers will see heightened competition from artificial intelligence (AI)-native firms in the next three years that could erode the former's revenue base unless they remain competitive and protect their recurring businesses, a report by S&P Global Ratings said.

The report added that AI is a megatrend that could disrupt the business models of India-based IT companies. The credit impact will be uneven, said the report.

Competitive Edge for Large Players

Players such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro benefit from scale and large customer bases.

They benefit from diversified offerings and established relationships in multiple industries and verticals, which will allow them to offer more competitive prices.

Their strong cash balances also offer greater scope for AI-related investments, said the report.

A prolonged weak demand environment and volatile geopolitical situations have adversely affected these companies.

They have reported annual growth of less than five per cent for the last three years and may see the same situation this year.

On top of that, AI has compressed their legacy revenue as they have to pass on the savings generated to the clients.

That has led to a rise in cost-saving deals — which are bigger in size — but take time to create and ramp up.

Challenges in Deal Flow and Discretionary Spend

There are fewer small-sized deals which are quicker and keep the growth engine intact.

Discretionary spend has also been tight with clients prioritising their technology budgets on AI rather than vanilla products.

"Besides existing peers, Indian IT companies will have to contend with AI-native firms — companies that use AI as the foundation of their products.

"These companies can provide customers with highly specialised software applications, also known as point-solutions tools," S&P said.

The report cautioned that unless Indian IT companies can meet customer demands at competitive rates, the existing high switching costs combined with limited budget flexibility at the customer end will favour these large-scale service providers.

On the other hand, weakening customer retention rates and profitability may take a toll on some firms.

Workforce and Skill Development Impact

The upside is that service providers have an enviable track record of customer retention, with Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro getting about 95 per cent of their revenue from recurring business accounts.

The impact, perhaps, will be more profound in workforce strategies and skill development.

It has been well established that these companies will not need to hire at the same pace as they did over the last two decades as AI automates low-skilled work such as coding and testing.

"Unlike Cloud migration, which increased demand for labour, AI will reduce demand for low-skilled work.

Greater AI automation may force Indian IT companies to rebalance work across AI tools, subcontractors, and their existing workforce.

As AI tools improve, companies are likely to slow hiring and in some cases may reduce headcount," the report added.

Leveraging Global Capability Centres

Another revenue option comes from global capability centres (GCCs), which number more than 2,000 in India and have revenue close to $100 billion.

S&P said Infosys, HCL Tech, and Wipro remain preferred GCC partners in India given their track record, and they have been leveraging this need via a build-operate-transfer model.

This cushions potential revenue loss and strengthens existing relationships.

To maintain operating margins, companies need to improve staff utilisation rates and invest in employee upskilling.

Yet, this could entail greater reliance on costly subcontractors to fill talent gaps.