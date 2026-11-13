Boeing Forecasts Nearly 5,000 New Aircraft Needed In Southeast Asia By 2045

Boeing's latest Commercial Market Outlook reveals Southeast Asian airlines are set to acquire nearly 5,000 new commercial aircraft by 2045, driven by robust air passenger traffic growth and expanding regional connectivity.

Key Points Southeast Asian airlines will need 4,985 new commercial aircraft by 2045 for fleet expansion and replacement, according to Boeing.

Air passenger traffic in the region is projected to grow 6.7 per cent annually over the next 20 years, exceeding the 4.1 per cent economic growth.

Approximately 81 per cent (4,080) of the new planes will be single-aisle aircraft, with 880 wide-body and 25 freighters.

Around 75 per cent of these deliveries (3,740 airplanes) will support fleet growth, while 25 per cent (1,245 airplanes) will replace existing planes.

International passengers are expected to constitute nearly 60 per cent of Southeast Asia's total passenger traffic during the forecast period.

Airlines in the Southeast Asia region will require 4,985 new commercial aircraft by 2045 as they expand their fleets and replace old planes, according to Boeing.

Air passenger traffic in the region is projected to grow 6.7 per cent annually over the next 20 years, a rate that will outpace the estimated economic growth of 4.1 per cent for the region.

Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook figures exclude India and China.

Understanding Southeast Asia's Aviation Boom

Announcing the outlook on the sidelines of the 70th Assembly of Presidents of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) in the city on Friday, Boeing's Managing Director for Marketing David Schulte said that long-term air travel demand in the Southeast Asia region is supported by rising incomes, tourism and expanding connectivity.

"Airlines in the region will need 4,985 new commercial airplanes through 2045 to support fleet growth and replacement," Boeing said.

Detailed Aircraft Demand Projections

Out of the projected 4,985 planes, Boeing said that around 81 per cent, or 4,080, will be single-aisle aircraft, 880 will be wide-body aircraft and 25 will be freighters.

"Approximately 75 per cent of deliveries (3,740 airplanes) will support fleet growth, while 25 per cent (1,245 airplanes) will replace existing airplanes," Boeing said.

The region's commercial jet fleet is anticipated to grow 6.8 per cent annually to cater to the rising air traffic demand.

"International passengers are expected to account for nearly 60 per cent of Southeast Asia's total passenger traffic over the forecast period," the aircraft maker said in a release.

Historical Growth And Global Trends

In the Southeast Asia region, between 2005 and 2025, the number of airport pairs served increased 2.5 times, monthly flights increased 2.6 times and available airline seats rose 2.8 times, Boeing said.

The aircraft maker also said global air cargo traffic is projected to double over the next 20 years, driven by e-commerce, supply chain diversification and demand for time-sensitive shipments.