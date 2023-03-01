News
Rediff.com  » Business » Softbank offloads 3.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr

Softbank offloads 3.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr

Source: PTI
March 01, 2023 21:53 IST
Japanese conglomerate Softbank's arm SVF Doorbell (Cayman) on Wednesday divested 3.8 per cent of its stake in supply chain company Delhivery for Rs 954 crore through open market transactions.

Softbank

Photograph: Toru Hanai/Reuters

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, City of New York Group Trust, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Morgan Stanley Mauritius, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were among the buyers of shares.

 

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, SVF Doorbell (Cayman) offloaded 2.80 crore shares in eight transactions, amounting to 3.8 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 340.8 each share, taking the aggregate value to Rs 954.24 crore.

Post the latest transaction, the equity shareholding of SVF Doorbell (Cayman) have reduced to 14.58 per cent from 18.42 per cent stake in the company.

Source: PTI
 
