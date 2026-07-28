Smallcap fund liquidity stress lowest since Feb 2024

Smallcap funds are experiencing their lowest liquidity stress since February 2024, with a significant reduction in portfolio liquidation times, largely attributed to a robust market recovery and increased trading volumes in smallcap stocks.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points Liquidity stress in smallcap funds reached its lowest level since February 2024 in June, following a significant recovery in smallcap stocks.

The average time required to liquidate 50% of smallcap fund portfolios decreased to 27 days in June, down from a peak of 44.2 days in January 2026.

Increased trading volumes in smallcap stocks, boosted by a 26% rise in the Nifty Smallcap 250 index since April 2026, are a primary factor in the improved liquidity.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mandated monthly stress tests due to growing valuation and liquidity concerns in midcap and smallcap segments.

Investor participation in these categories remains resilient, supported by systematic investment plans (SIPs) and confidence in India's long-term growth.

Aided by a sharp recovery in smallcap stocks in recent months, liquidity stress in smallcap funds in June eased to its lowest level since the industry first began disclosing stress-test data in February 2024.

An analysis of the monthly stress-test disclosures of the 10 largest smallcap funds show the average number of days required to liquidate 50 per cent of their portfolios fell to 27 days in June.

It was down from a peak of 44.2 days in January 2026.

Declining Liquidity Stress

The decline in liquidity stress from the January 2026 peak has been particularly sharp for select schemes, like those managed by Quant Mutual Fund (102 to 45 days), Tata Mutual Fund (69 to 36 days and HDFC Mutual Fund (75 to 46 days), shows data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Chandraprakash Padiyar, senior fund manager at Tata Asset Management, said the surge in liquidity can largely be attributed to the change in market condition.

"It is mostly a case of market behavior. Over the last three-four months, trading volumes went up significantly in smallcaps as markets recovered.

"As a result, the expected number of days to liquidate smallcap portfolios has come down materially," he said.

He added that overall liquidity of a portfolio also depends on stock specific factors, such as corporate earnings outlook.

Market Recovery and Trading Volumes

The Nifty Smallcap 250 index, which is the benchmark of most of the smallcap funds, is up 26 per cent since April 2026.

The rally is expected to have boosted the trading volumes. "The overall turnover in the cash segment of the market has seen a significant increase over the past year or so.

In FY26, the average daily turnover in National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) cash segment was Rs 1.06 trillion.

It has surged to Rs 1.38 trillion in FY27, so far. Also, Amfi data shows the number of smallcap stocks having average market capitalisation of more than Rs 10,000 crore increased from 257 to 310 in the last one year, said Nilesh D Naik, head of PhonePe Mutual Funds.

SEBI Mandate and Investor Resilience

The monthly stress test reporting was made mandatory by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in light of the growing valuation and liquidity concern in the midcap and smallcap space.

This was amid record flows into mutual fund (MF) schemes that predominantly invest in these segments.

However, net inflows into these schemes, which saw a decline as the equity market corrected post September 2024, surged back to elevated levels.

"Investor participation in these categories has remained resilient over the past two years, supported by disciplined investing through systematic investment plans (SIPs) and confidence in India's long-term growth story.

"Investors are increasingly choosing to stay invested through regular SIPs, allowing the benefits of rupee cost averaging to mitigate the impact of short-term market volatility and valuation concerns," ICRA Analytics said in a note.