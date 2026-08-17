India's Regional Air Connectivity Set To Soar With Electric Seaplanes

SkyHop Aviation and NOEMI Aerospace are pioneering the future of regional air travel in India by exploring the deployment and potential manufacturing of electric seaplanes, promising enhanced connectivity across the nation's diverse waterways.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points SkyHop Aviation and NOEMI Aerospace are collaborating to introduce electric seaplanes in India and South Asia.

SkyHop plans to induct up to 10 NOEMI electric aircraft by FY2030, with a long-term goal of a 40-aircraft fleet, 20-25% of which will be electric/hybrid.

The partnership aims to explore local manufacturing and assembly of electric and hybrid seaplanes in India.

Seaplanes are seen as crucial for connecting regions with difficult conventional airport infrastructure, leveraging India's vast coastline and waterways.

Initial operations will focus on connecting the Lakshadweep islands with each other and the mainland.

Seaplane operator SkyHop Aviation on Monday said it has signed an initial pact with Norwegian aviation firm NOEMI Aerospace to explore deployment of electric seaplanes in India and the wider South Asian region, as part of the company's plans to build the country's next generation of regional air connectivity. Under the proposed collaboration, SkyHop will evaluate introducing NOEMI's electric seaplane into its fleet, while the two companies will work together on the technical, operational, commercial and regulatory feasibility of electric seaplane operations in India, a statement said.

Fleet Expansion And Local Manufacturing

SkyHop plans to induct up to 10 NOEMI aircraft by FY2030 through purchase, lease or a combination of both, subject to commercial evaluation and the execution of definitive agreements, it said. The company may also consider an option for up to five additional NOEMI aircraft beyond FY2030, subject to the aircraft's successful induction and satisfactory performance, SkyHop said. As part of its long-term fleet development strategy, the company said it is targeting a fleet of up to 40 aircraft by FY2030. Subject to operational suitability and regulatory approvals, the company expects electric and/or hybrid seaplanes to form around 20-25 per cent of this fleet. The collaboration will also explore opportunities to manufacture and assemble electric and hybrid seaplanes in India, it said.

Transforming Regional Connectivity

"India's seaplane opportunity goes far beyond connecting one destination to another, said Avani Singh, Founder & CEO, SkyHop Aviation. With the country's vast coastline, islands, rivers and lakes, seaplanes can fundamentally change how we connect regions where conventional airport infrastructure is difficult or impractical to build, she said. "...Electric and hybrid aircraft could become an important part of that transition, particularly for short regional routes, and our partnership with Noemi allows us to begin evaluating that opportunity today," she said.

"There is strong government ambition, a major programme for new seaplane routes and now SkyHop is preparing to build its fleet. The agreement with SkyHop is an important confirmation that our aircraft fits the direction this market is taking," Eric Lithun, Founder and CEO of NOEMI Aerospace said.

SkyHop said its first phase of operations will focus on connecting the islands of Lakshadweep with each other and with the mainland, with operations planned using a 19-seater twin-otter seaplane.