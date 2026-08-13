SkyDrive Aims For India Launch Of EVTOL Aircraft By 2028

Japanese 'flying car' pioneer SkyDrive Inc is set to revolutionise Indian transportation with its eVTOL aircraft, targeting commercialisation by 2028 for medical logistics and future passenger services, backed by strategic partnerships.

Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Key Points SkyDrive Inc plans to commercialise its eVTOL aircraft in Japan and India by 2028.

Initial focus for eVTOL aircraft in India will be on medical logistics, especially organ transportation.

SkyDrive has partnered with Air India and Suzuki to examine business cases for eVTOLs in India.

The company is considering manufacturing eVTOL aircraft in India in the future, potentially for export to other markets.

SkyDrive has received 450 pre-orders globally, with 50 from India, and plans to expand into passenger air taxi services.

Japanese 'flying car' maker SkyDrive Inc is looking to commercialise its eVTOL aircraft in Japan and India by 2028, with initial focus on medical logistics, the company's Founder & CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said on Thursday.

SkyDrive Inc, in which Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of the investors, has signed an agreement with Air India and Suzuki to use its eVTOL aircraft for medical air logistics in India, specially for first- and last-mile organ transportation.

"We signed an MOU with Suzuki and Air India a few weeks ago to formally examine what kind of use case we can make or what kind of business we can do in India with eVTOL...," he told reporters here.

SkyDrive's Commercialisation Plans And Testing

Stating that SkyDrive has already done flight tests, with a speed of 100 kilometer per hour, more than 300 times and is now undergoing certification, Fukuzawa said, "In two years, we are planning to get certification and go for commercialisation, not just in Japan but also India."

SkyDrive, which has signed an agreement with Suzuki for manufacturing of its flying car in Japan, is also open to have it produced in India in future, he said.

"In the beginning, the production will be done in Japan, but we want to have a factory near the market. I believe India is one of the biggest markets, and also we have already have a part supply chain in India too for our aircraft," Fukuzawa said when asked about plans for manufacturing in India.

Future Manufacturing And Applications In India

He further said that manufacturing in India will not only help in catering to the local demand, but the company can also look at exporting to other markets like the Middle East and Africa.

"That might be very reasonable. So, we are also trying to collaborate with Suzuki to make a factory in India in the future," Fuzukawa noted.

He said the company has received about 450 pre-orders for its eVTOL, with around 50 from India.

Commenting on potential applications for the eVTOL, he said, "In the beginning, use case might be medical logistics, and then we want to go to passenger air taxi too."

In air taxi, it could be for sightseeing flying from one point and coming back to the same spot, and the other could be for travelling from one place to another, Fuzukawa said.