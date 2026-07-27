SIPs Keep Equity MF Inflows Above Rs 4 Trillion

At Rs 4.07 trillion, gross inflows were just shy of the record Rs 4.34 trillion mobilised in H2 of 2024, making it the second half-yearly period in which inflows crossed Rs 4 trillion.

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Gross inflows into active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes remained elevated in the first half (H1) of 2026, even as new fund offer (NFO) collections plunged to a six-year low.

At Rs 4.07 trillion, gross inflows were just shy of the record Rs 4.34 trillion mobilised in H2 of 2024, making it the second half-yearly period in which inflows crossed Rs 4 trillion.

The second half of CY25 saw a gross inflow of Rs 3.99 trillion.

Key Points Gross inflows into active equity mutual funds reached ₹4.07 trillion in H1 2026, the second-highest half-yearly mobilisation on record.

NFO collections slumped to a six-year low of ₹7,092 crore, contributing just 1.7 per cent of total active equity inflows.

Steady SIP contributions and strong lumpsum investments into existing schemes offset the sharp decline in NFO fundraising.

Flexicap, smallcap and midcap funds together attracted nearly 60 per cent of the ₹1.8 trillion net equity inflows.

Fund managers said investors shifted from thematic NFOs to diversified existing schemes with stronger and more consistent performance.

Active Equity MF Inflows

The resilience was driven by a steady rise in systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions and strong lumpsum investments into existing schemes.

This more than compensated for the sharp slowdown in NFO mobilisation.

NFO collections plunged to Rs 7,092 crore in H1 of 2026 from Rs 22,026 crore in H2 of 2025 and over Rs 53,000 crore in H2 of 2024.

Consequently, NFOs accounted for only 1.7 per cent of gross active equity inflows during the period, the lowest share in at least six years.

NFO Collections Plunge

According to MF executives, data suggests that investors opted for proven schemes in diversified categories in 2026.

This compares to betting on new launches in the thematic space in previous years.

"Flows have held up on an aggregate basis, but one can clearly see that NFOs have dried up and money has gone into existing schemes," said Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management.

"Most of the NFOs launched in 2023 and 2024 were aggressive sectoral and thematic funds, many of which have disappointed.

"In contrast, diversified flexicap, multicap and even midcap funds have held up much better.

"Several of them delivered healthy positive returns over the past two years despite markets going nowhere," Somaiya added.

SIP Contributions Surge

Flexicap, smallcap and midcap funds attracted bulk of the net inflows in H1 of 2026.

The three categories together cornered nearly 60 per cent of the total H1 net inflows of Rs 1.8 trillion.

A sharp rise in lumpsum investments into existing schemes has been a key factor behind the resilience in equity inflows.

Flexicap Funds Dominate

An analysis of gross active equity inflows through different channels -- SIPs, lumpsum investments and NFOs -- shows that estimated lumpsum inflows rose to Rs 2.5 trillion in H1 of 2026.

This is the second highest for any half-yearly period, after peaking at Rs 2.6 trillion in H2 of 2024.

Lumpsum Investments Rise

The lumpsum inflows are estimated by assuming that active equity schemes accounted for 80 per cent of the industry's total SIP contributions during the period.

The net equity inflows stood at Rs 1.8 trillion in H1 of 2026, 5 per cent lower than the previous six-month period.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff