News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sino-India trade touched all-time high of $135.98 billion in 2022

Sino-India trade touched all-time high of $135.98 billion in 2022

By K J M Varma
January 13, 2023 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The trade between India and China has touched an all-time high of $135.98 billion in 2022 while New Delhi's trade deficit with Beijing crossed for the first time a $100 billion mark despite frosty bilateral relations, according to data released by the Chinese customs on Friday.

Sino-India trade

Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The total Sino-India trade for 2022 has climbed to 135.98 billion, overtaking the $125 billion mark a year earlier by registering an 8.4 per cent increase, according to the annual Chinese customs data.

China's exports to India climbed to $118.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 21.7 per cent.

 

During 2022, China's imports from India dwindled to $17.48 billion, a year-on-year decline of 37.9 per cent.

The trade deficit for India stood at $101.02 billion, crossing the 2021 figure of $69.38 billion.

This is the first time the trade deficit, a serious concern constantly expressed by India, has crossed the $100 billion mark.

In 2021, the overall trade with China totaled $125.62 billion, an increase of 43.32 per cent year on year crossing the $100 billion mark for the first time.

The trade deficit in 2021 stood at $69.56 billion as India's imports from China witnessed an increase of 46.14 per cent to reach $97.59 billion.

India's exports to China increased by 34.28 per cent year on year to reach $28.03 billion in 2021.

The trade between the two countries continued to boom despite border tensions following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

According to an official brief on trade posted on the Indian Embassy website in Beijing, “the rapid expansion of India-China bilateral trade since the beginning of this century has propelled China to emerge as India's largest goods trading partner by 2008”.

“Since the beginning of the last decade, bilateral trade between the two countries recorded exponential growth.

"From 2015 to 2021, India-China bilateral trade grew by 75.30 per cent, an average yearly growth of 12.55 per cent”, it said.

Also, on the global trade front despite the weakening of the US and European demand and the COVID-19 controls leading to periodic shutdowns of several cities including Shanghai, China posted a trade surplus of $877.6 billion in 2022.

As per the customs data, China's overall exports in 2022 rose by seven per cent and imports rose by 1.1 per cent, while China's trade surplus last year stood at $877.6 billion.

China's exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decreasing from 2021's high growth of 29.9 per cent while imports increased by 1.1 per cent to $2.7 trillion, compared to the previous year's 30.1 per cent rise.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
K J M Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Theme Of Budget 2023 Will Be....
The Theme Of Budget 2023 Will Be....
Why Raghuram Rajan Raced At RBI
Why Raghuram Rajan Raced At RBI
The Coming Corporate Battles In 2023
The Coming Corporate Battles In 2023
Golden Globe Movies Now On OTT!
Golden Globe Movies Now On OTT!
What lessons Sri Lanka can learn from India ODIs
What lessons Sri Lanka can learn from India ODIs
Tata Motors Aims Net-Zero Emissions By 2045
Tata Motors Aims Net-Zero Emissions By 2045
Amid power tussle, Kejriwal to meet LG
Amid power tussle, Kejriwal to meet LG

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

WATCH! How Uday Kotak Got Into Banking

WATCH! How Uday Kotak Got Into Banking

Why India's Internet Growth Has Stalled

Why India's Internet Growth Has Stalled

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances