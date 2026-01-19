Silver price breaches Rs 3 lakh a kg mark for first time

Silver prices surged on Monday to breach the record Rs 3 lakh-per-kg mark in futures trade for the first time, riding on strong investor demand and positive global trends.

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery skyrocketed by Rs 13,553, or 4.71 per cent, to hit a record of Rs 3,01,315 per kilogram.

In the international market, the March silver futures contract jumped by USD 5.81, or 6.56 per cent, to hit a record of USD 94.35 per ounce.

Analysts said that upbeat industrial demand and a weak US dollar lent further support to the white metal, which has been outperforming gold in recent sessions.