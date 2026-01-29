HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Silver breaches Rs 4 lakh/kg mark; gold at record high

Silver breaches Rs 4 lakh/kg mark; gold at record high

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 29, 2026 10:44 IST
January 29, 2026 10:44 IST

Comex silver futures also rose sharply to touch a fresh record of $119.51 per ounce in the overseas markets.

Silver

Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gold futures on the Comex surpassed the crucial $5,600 per ounce-mark for the first time.
  • Upbeat industrial demand in silver and a weak US dollar lent support

Silver prices on Thursday breached the record Rs 4 lakh per kilogram mark in futures trade, while gold touched a lifetime high of Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams, riding on strong investor demand and record gains in the international markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery zoomed Rs 22,090, or 5.73 per cent, to hit an all-time high of Rs 4,07,456 per kilogram.

Gold futures also witnessed robust buying by investors.

The yellow metal for February delivery soared Rs 14,586, or 8.8 per cent, to touch a new peak of Rs 1,80,501 per 10 grams on the MCX.

 

In the international market, gold futures on the Comex surpassed the crucial $5,600 per ounce-mark for the first time.

The yellow metal for April delivery gained $286.6, or 5.4 per cent, to scale a fresh peak of $5,626.8 per ounce.

Analysts said that upbeat industrial demand in silver and a weak US dollar lent further support to the white metal, which has been outperforming gold in recent sessions.

They added that persistent safe-haven buying by traders amid economic uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions continued to fuel the rally in bullion prices.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Moneywiz Live!

