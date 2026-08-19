Shiprocket stock jumps 35% on market debut, valued at over Rs 9,900 crore

E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket Ltd made a strong market debut, with its shares listing at a 35 per cent premium, reflecting robust investor confidence in the company backed by prominent investors like Temasek and Zomato.

Photograph: Courtesy, Shiprocket

Key Points Shiprocket Ltd shares listed at a 35 per cent premium on its market debut, trading at Rs 129.50 on the BSE and Rs 131 on the NSE against an issue price of Rs 97.

The company achieved a market valuation of Rs 9,901.60 crore following its successful listing.

Shiprocket's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 99.38 times, indicating strong investor demand.

The Rs 1,617.5-crore IPO included a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 885.50 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 732 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will fund marketing, technology infrastructure, debt repayment, potential acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Shares of e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket Ltd on Wednesday listed 35 per cent higher against the issue price of Rs 97.

The company's stock started trading at Rs 129.50, up 33.50 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at Rs 131, a premium of 35 per cent.

Market Valuation and IPO Details

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 9,901.60 crore.

The initial share sale of Shiprocket Ltd was subscribed 99.38 times on the last day of bidding on Friday.

The Rs 1,617.5-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 92-97 per share.

The issue had a fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 885.50 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 732 crore.

Future Plans and Business Segments

The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue to invest in marketing initiatives and strengthen technology infrastructure across its core and emerging businesses.

Funds will also be used to repay or prepay certain borrowings, pursue potential acquisitions and meet general corporate purposes.

Backed by Temasek and Zomato, Shiprocket has evolved from a shipping service provider into a full-stack e-commerce enablement platform serving direct-to-consumer brands and micro, small and medium enterprises.

The company operates across two segments – Core Business and Emerging Business.

Its core business includes domestic shipping and shipping applications, while its emerging businesses comprise cargo and fulfilment, cross-border shipping, advertising and marketing solutions, capital solutions and hyperlocal deliveries.