The battle over the public listing of Tata Sons has escalated, with Shapoor Mistry of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group directly appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention, exposing deep divisions within India's premier business conglomerate.

Photograph: Courtesy, shapoorjipallonji.com

Key Points Shapoor Mistry of the SP Group lobbied Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice (October 2025, June 2026) to intervene and push for a stock market listing of Tata Sons.

The SP Group, holding an 18.37% stake, aims to unlock value from its investment, while Tata Trusts, the controlling shareholder, opposes a public offering.

An RTI investigation revealed extensive engagement between Tata executives and the RBI regarding Tata Sons' regulatory status and listing obligations.

The RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022, mandating a listing within three years, a requirement the company tried to circumvent by surrendering its core investment company registration.

The RBI rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration in September 2026 and reinforced the listing requirement in November 2026, narrowing the company's options to resist a public offering.

Shapoor Mistry, chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, twice approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention to push for a stock market listing of Tata Sons, exposing the deepening fault lines within India's most prominent business conglomerate over ownership, control and the future of its holding company.

The appeals, made in October 2025 and June 2026, came as the debt-laden Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group sought to unlock value from its 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, while the holding company's controlling shareholder, Tata Trusts, resisted a public offering.

Unveiling the Internal Conflict

The correspondence, disclosed in an investigation by Mint based on Right to Information (RTI) responses from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), also reveals extensive engagement between senior Tata executives and the central bank over the regulatory status and listing obligations of Tata Sons.

The disclosure adds another dimension to the ongoing feud at the conglomerate, where Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has openly challenged the Tata Sons board's decision to pursue a listing as well as the reappointment of chairman N. Chandrasekaran for another five-year term.

The developments have exposed an unusual divide between the chairman of the holding company's controlling shareholder and the majority of its own board, bringing questions of ownership, governance, leadership and regulatory compliance into direct conflict.

According to Mint's RTI investigation, Shapoor Mistry wrote to Modi on October 24, 2025, seeking his intervention in the prolonged impasse over Tata Sons' listing.

In an email titled "A Deepawali Letter of Faith, Hope, and Dharma - Request for appointment", he wrote: "In this spirit of Diwali when light triumphs over shadow, I humbly draw your attention to an issue that calls for your intervention on grounds of fairness and dharma the long-standing impasse concerning Tata Sons."

Mistry accused Tata Trusts of holding Tata Sons "hostage for power and personal interest" and said the "height of adharma" had been reached because of what he alleged were violations of RBI rules and missed listing deadlines.

He wrote to the prime minister again on June 12, 2026.

The RBI provided Mint with the cover letter of the second communication but withheld its contents, citing business confidentiality provisions under Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act.

There is no indication in the documents disclosed to Mint that the Prime Minister's Office responded to Mistry's appeals or granted him an audience.

RBI's Stance and Regulatory Pressure

The October 2025 letter was forwarded to the Finance Ministry's Department of Financial Services, which sought the views of RBI deputy governors Shirish Chandra Murmu and Swaminathan J.

The June 2026 communication was also routed through the department to the central bank.

The RTI response further lists 16 meetings between senior RBI officials and Tata Group representatives between September 2022 and October 2026.

Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran met former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das nine times, including twice in March 2024, shortly before the company applied to surrender its core investment company registration.

He also met current governor Sanjay Malhotra in March 2025.

Noel met Das on October 9, 2024, the day Ratan Tata died, and subsequently met Malhotra on April 29, 2026. Deputy Governor Murmu met Tata Group company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay four times this year, including on October 28, between Tata Sons' request for regulatory guidance and the RBI's latest communication on listing.

The frequency of these meetings underscores the sustained engagement between the Tata Group and the central bank as the company sought to avoid a public offering.

The disclosures, however, do not establish that the meetings influenced the RBI's decisions.

The regulatory dispute dates to September 2022, when the RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL), bringing it within a more stringent regulatory framework that requires such entities to list their shares within three years of identification.

The original compliance deadline was September 30, 2025.

Seeking to avoid the requirement, Tata Sons repaid more than Rs 21,000 crore in debt and applied in March 2024 to surrender its registration as a core investment company, arguing that it should no longer be subject to the regulatory classification that triggers mandatory listing.

The application remained pending for about 29 months before the RBI rejected it on September 11, 2026, without publicly disclosing detailed reasons.

Tata Sons had assets of about Rs 2.01 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, substantially above the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold under the revised regulatory framework.

In June 2026, the RBI had replaced its earlier scoring-based approach for identifying upper-layer NBFCs with an asset-size threshold.

The central bank reinforced its position in a November 16 communication to Tata Sons chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal, advising the company to comply with applicable regulations, explicitly including the listing requirement.

The letter followed a request for regulatory guidance made by Tata Sons on October 6.

The RBI's latest communication has significantly narrowed the scope for Tata Sons to continue resisting a listing through its existing regulatory arguments.

Boardroom Divisions and Future Outlook

The regulatory pressure coincided with a growing confrontation between Noel and the majority of the Tata Sons board.

At its September 17 meeting, the board backed a move towards listing Tata Sons in compliance with RBI requirements and approved Chandrasekaran's reappointment for another five-year term beginning February 2027.

The reappointment resolution was approved by a 4:1 vote, with Noel dissenting.

He also opposed the listing proposal.

Noel has been advocating an alternative to a public offering. His proposal involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons, with the objective of changing the holding company's regulatory classification and potentially taking it outside the framework that requires an upper-layer NBFC to list.

Whether such a restructuring would actually secure an exemption remains subject to the RBI's assessment.

The disagreement has delayed the next board deliberations, with the November 26 meeting postponed to November 30 following Noel's objections over the notice period and circulation of agenda papers.

The board is expected to revisit the listing question, the proposed restructuring and the implications of Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

Tata Trusts, a collection of charitable trusts, holds about 65.9 per cent of Tata Sons, while the SP Group is the largest minority shareholder.

The remaining shares are held largely by Tata Group companies and other shareholders.

For the Mistrys, a listing would provide a route to monetise at least part of their substantial investment, subject to applicable restrictions, and reduce their financial exposure.

For Tata Trusts, a public offering could alter the group's ownership and governance dynamics, introduce public shareholders and subject the holding company to greater market scrutiny.