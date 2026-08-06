Shah Rukh Khan overtakes Virat Kohli as India's most valuable celebrity brand

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has ascended to the pinnacle of celebrity brand power in 2025, unseating cricket superstar Virat Kohli, with his brand value soaring to an impressive $177.9 million, according to the latest Kroll India Celebrity Brand Valuation report.

Photograph: /Hannah McKay/Reuters

Key Points Shah Rukh Khan has been named the most powerful celebrity in 2025, achieving a brand value of $177.9 million.

Khan has replaced Virat Kohli, who held the top spot for two consecutive years, climbing two positions from 2024.

Ranveer Singh maintains his second position with a brand value of $162.9 million.

The combined brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities is estimated at $2 billion in 2025, marking a 3.7 per cent decrease from the previous year.

Digital endorsements now constitute 60-75 per cent of portfolios for leading celebrities, up from 40-60 per cent previously.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the most powerful celebrity in 2025, replacing former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who had topped the list for two years in a row.

With a brand value of $177.9 million, Khan climbed up two spots from 2024, according to Kroll India Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025.

The Rise of Digital Endorsements

Actor Ranveer Singh stayed at the number 2 spot, with a brand value of $162.9 million.

The combined brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities is estimated at $2 billion in 2025, down 3.7 per cent from the previous year.

Digital platforms are increasingly complementing traditional campaigns, which has enabled brands to ramp up their audience reach, personalise messaging, and improve campaign effectiveness, Kroll India said in a release.

Earlier, digital endorsements accounted for 40-60 per cent of the portfolios.

This now stands at 60-75 per cent for several leading celebrities.

Evolving Celebrity Influence

"The 2025 rankings reflect how celebrity brand value is being shaped by a combination of traditional endorsement strength, digital relevance, social media engagement, and emerging AI-led opportunities.

"While established names continue to command significant brand equity, digital-first engagement and new monetisation models, including entrepreneurial ventures, are increasingly influencing the next wave of celebrity brands," Umakanta Panigrahi, managing director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, said.

As these drivers of influence become more diverse, measuring celebrity brand value requires increasingly sophisticated approaches that capture both commercial impact and digital relevance, he added.

Vinit Karnik, business head at GroupM ESP, expects an acceleration in the trend of celebrities launching and scaling their own brands.

Cricket stars will continue to dominate the endorsement space, supported by their unparalleled reach, engagement, and recall among Indian audiences.