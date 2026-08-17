Shabnam Sinha to succeed Sunil Mittal as Airtel Payments Bank Chairperson

Shabnam Sinha is set to take the helm as Chairperson of Airtel Payments Bank from October 1, 2026, following the conclusion of Sunil Mittal's impactful tenure, marking a significant leadership transition approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Shabnam Sinha will become the Chairperson of Airtel Payments Bank for a three-year term starting October 1, 2026.

Sunil Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, will conclude his tenure as non-executive Chairman and step down from the board on September 30, 2026.

Sinha's appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Under Mittal's leadership, Airtel Payments Bank grew to become India's largest payments bank by revenue, serving over 121 million monthly active users.

The bank has expanded formal banking services across India, becoming the country's second-largest mobile bank and UPI Autopay player.

Airtel Payments Bank on Monday announced leadership changes as Sunil Mittal concludes his tenure as non-executive Chairman and steps down from the board, effective September 30, 2026.

New Leadership at Airtel Payments Bank

Shabnam Sinha will assume the role of Chairperson of Airtel Payments Bank for a three-year term beginning October 1, 2026, following her appointment by the Board and approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a company release.

Mittal, founder and chairman, Bharti Enterprises, was appointed as non-executive chairman of Airtel Payments Bank in April 2016.

Mittal's Legacy and Bank's Growth

"Under his leadership, the Bank grew to become India's largest payments bank by revenue, with a strong presence across both consumer and enterprise businesses," the release further said.

Today, the bank serves over 121 million monthly active users and nearly 30 million bank account customers through the Airtel Thanks App, supported by a network of over 500,000 banking points, the largest network in the country, reaching three out of four villages across India, the release added.

The bank has expanded access to formal banking services across the country, while also emerging as the country's second-largest mobile bank and UPI Autopay player, it added.