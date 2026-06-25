SETL Invests Rs 500 Crore In AI Datacenter Sector With GScale Energy Acquisition

Hyderabad-based SETL has strategically acquired a majority stake in GScale Energy, committing Rs 500 crore to expand its precision engineering expertise into the burgeoning AI Datacenter infrastructure market, powering India's digital future.

Key Points SETL acquires 51% majority stake in AI Datacenter engineering firm GScale Energy.

Initial investment of Rs 190 crore, with a total commitment of Rs 500 crore for expansion.

Marks SETL's strategic entry into the rapidly growing AI Datacenter sector.

Leverages SETL's decade-long expertise in concept-to-commissioning engineering solutions.

GScale Energy to deliver complete, end-to-end AI Datacenter solutions for India's digital infrastructure.

The city-based SETL, a precision and multidisciplinary engineering company, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in GScale Energy Private Limited, a company specialising in AI Datacenter Engineering infrastructure. Standard Engineering Technology Limited (SETL) acquired 51 per cent shareholding in GScale Energy through a combination of primary capital infusion and a strategic share-swap arrangement with existing shareholders, committing approximately Rs 190 crore for the Phase I investment, a release said. As part of a broader phased programme, SETL has approved a total investment of approximately Rs 500 crore to be deployed across equity acquisition, capacity expansion and working capital for the combined business, entirely self-funded from the company's cash flows, it said.

SETL's Strategic Expansion into AI Datacenters

The acquisition marks an important milestone in SETL's engineering expansion strategy, extending its decade-long expertise in concept-to-commissioning engineering solutions built serving the pharmaceutical, chemical, and biotechnology industries - into the rapidly growing AI Datacenter sector, it further said. SETL Managing Director Nageswara Rao Kandula said the same precision and integrated execution capability that made SETL a trusted engineering partner to pharma and chemical companies will now power the Datacenters driving the AI revolution. With GScale's domain expertise, SETL is building a platform to deliver complete, concept-to-commissioning AI Datacenter solutions at scale, he said.

Future Projections and Synergies

Nageswara Rao said: "Through our newly established AI infrastructure engineering platform - GScale Energy Private Limited - we are entering an exciting and high-potential segment. As manufacturing operations are expected to commence from November 2026, FY2027 will effectively capture only approximately four months of contribution from this business. Within this initial operating window, management is targeting revenue in the range of Rs 250 crore from this vertical, subject to project execution timelines and customer schedules." GScale Energy Private Ltd Founder and Director Kasu Brahma Reddy said joining hands with SETL is a transformative step for GScale. "With SETL's manufacturing scale, financial strength, and engineering depth, we are well positioned to deliver world-class AI Datacenter Engineering solutions for India's next generation of digital infrastructure," he said.

Integrated Solutions for India's Digital Future

While GScale Energy will continue to be led by its founder and leadership team, SETL will provide strategic guidance, capital, and access to its manufacturing scale and integrated execution capability - combining GScale's specialised Datacenter domain expertise with SETL's engineering depth to deliver complete, end-to-end AI Datacenter solutions, from power and cooling infrastructure to precision fabrication, automation, and commissioning, the release said. Looking ahead to FY2027, Nageswara Rao said, "We remain confident in the underlying strength of our core engineering business". Based on the current order pipeline, customer engagements, and ongoing growth initiatives, management is targeting approximately 40-50 per cent revenue growth in its existing operations, subject to prevailing market conditions and execution outcomes, he said. SETL reported FY2026 revenue of approximately Rs 793 crore.