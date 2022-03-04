News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Services sector activities expand modestly in February: Survey

Services sector activities expand modestly in February: Survey

Source: PTI
March 04, 2022 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Services sector activities in India picked up marginally in February on the back of better demand conditions and the retreat of the coronavirus pandemic but the rate of expansion was the second-slowest since last July and subdued by historical standards, according to a monthly survey.

Services sector

Photograph: PTI Photo

Reflecting a moderate rate of expansion, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index rose to 51.8 in February from 51.5 in January.

"The upturn was attributed by panellists to greater bookings, better demand conditions and the retreat of the pandemic.

 

"That said, the latest increase was subdued by historical standards, with some companies indicating that growth was dampened by competitive pressures, COVID-19 and higher prices," the survey released on Friday said.

A Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading of more than 50 indicates expansion while the level below 50 reflects contraction.

"New business and services activity expanded only modestly, and at the second-slowest rates since last July.

"Looking at the anecdotal evidence supplied by survey participants, inflationary pressures, input shortages and the local elections dampened growth," Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said.

Following the escalation of the pandemic and an associated slowdown in growth during January, the service sector moved up a gear in February as COVID-19 cases declined and restrictions were lifted, it said.

Even though new business and output rose at quicker rates, those were below their respective long-run averages.

"There was also an uptick in business confidence, but firms continued to shed jobs. Meanwhile, input costs increased at a softer rate as did output prices," it noted.

De Lima noted that growth in the service sector failed to rebound as meaningfully as many would have hoped, given that COVID-19 cases receded considerably from January's new wave and restrictions were lifted.

"New business and services activity expanded only modestly, and at the second-slowest rates since last July.

"Looking at the anecdotal evidence supplied by survey participants, inflationary pressures, input shortages and the local elections dampened growth," De Lima said.

Further, De Lima noted that business optimism among services firms remained muted relative to its trend, despite improving from January, owing to pandemic-related uncertainty and inflationary pressures.

"Although easing from January's decade high, the rate of input cost inflation remained sharp in February.

"That said, fewer firms passed on additional cost burdens to clients amid subdued demand conditions.

"Output prices rose only slightly, and at the slowest pace in five months," De Lima added.

The monthly survey on the country's manufacturing PMI, released on Wednesday, showed that manufacturing sector activities expanded in February as output and new orders grew at accelerated rates, supported by favourable demand conditions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jet Airways appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO
Jet Airways appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO
Nirav Modi has been dethroned!
Nirav Modi has been dethroned!
Tata Motors adds the Kaziranga range to its SUVs
Tata Motors adds the Kaziranga range to its SUVs
Jet Airways appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO
Jet Airways appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO
'Students should have been told to leave weeks ago'
'Students should have been told to leave weeks ago'
Video: Russian attack on Ukraine's nuclear plant
Video: Russian attack on Ukraine's nuclear plant
Kohli hopes 100 Tests milestone will inspire many
Kohli hopes 100 Tests milestone will inspire many

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

IPO Is Right Time For LIC To Take Hard Decisions

IPO Is Right Time For LIC To Take Hard Decisions

'Smarter people will bend the law'

'Smarter people will bend the law'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances