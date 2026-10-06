ServiceNow Launches AI Workflow Factory To Boost Enterprise Efficiency

ServiceNow has unveiled its AI Workflow Factory and Autonomous Engineer, powerful new solutions designed to empower enterprises globally, especially in India, to seamlessly integrate and scale artificial intelligence workflows for unprecedented operational efficiency and rapid business transformation.

Key Points ServiceNow launched AI Workflow Factory and Autonomous Engineer to help enterprises build, run, and extend AI workflows.

These new solutions are designed to close execution gaps and enable businesses to scale operations in days.

Indian partners are already adopting AI Workflow Factory and deploying Autonomous Engineer for unattended coding.

India's enterprises are operationalising AI faster than the global average, with a 119% surge in investment.

Despite rapid adoption, a challenge remains in India to transition from AI agents to fully autonomous workflows.

Enterprise software company ServiceNow on Tuesday announced the launch of AI Workflow Factory and Autonomous Engineer at its World Forum here, which it said will help enterprises identify where artificial intelligence can improve work and build, run, and extend AI workflows across the organisation.

The Santa Clara-headquartered company said the solutions are aimed at closing execution gaps caused by fragmented, legacy infrastructure and will allow enterprises to scale business operations in days rather than months.

ServiceNow said its partners in India are already adopting AI Workflow Factory and deploying new developer capabilities, including unattended coding through Autonomous Engineer for autonomous planning, building and testing of implementation work. Developers will retain control of critical decisions, it added.

While AI Workflow Factory is available globally immediately, Autonomous Engineer is available in early access on request.

Driving Continuous Reinvention With AI

"Customers in India and around the world are no longer asking whether AI can improve the business -- they are asking how fast they can turn that improvement into measurable outcomes, safely and at scale. AI Workflow Factory brings the full cycle of reinvention onto the ServiceNow platform, so teams can move from idea to impact continuously, with control and governance built into every step," Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow, said.

India's Rapid AI Adoption And Future Investment

India's enterprises are operationalising AI faster than the global average.

According to ServiceNow's 2026 Enterprise AI Maturity Index, enterprise AI investment in India has surged 119 per cent over the past year, surpassing the global average of 110 per cent. However, the challenge lies in execution, because while 54 per cent of Indian organisations are deploying AI agents, only 11 per cent have transitioned to autonomous workflows.

The report, which surveyed 4,500 senior leaders, projected that AI will account for more than 21.3 per cent of the average Indian IT budget by 2027, up from the current 16.6 per cent.